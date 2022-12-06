Read full article on original website
AMAZING is an Understatement: One Mom’s Experience with Floatation Therapy
This post was sponsored by TrueRest but all the opinions expressed here are my own. It’s that time of year when we’re all balancing A LOT! The holiday parties, shopping, food prep, school events, sports etc. Why do we insist on ending each year in a flurry of chaos?! Like most busy moms, I’ve been finding myself struggling to balance all the holiday stuff, kid stuff as well as my workload! I’ve noticed tension in my shoulders, myself snapping at my kids more easily than normal and just a constant state of low-grade anxiety and overwhelm. Can you relate? Please tell me I’m not the only mom who gets grouchy when there is TOO MUCH going on!
Easy Twisty Tie Crafts
My family goes through loaves of bread often, so we have a drawer full of twisty ties. You know me, and I have to find a way to reuse them besides closing up other bags. I found a few easy twisty tie crafts I have listed below. We most often use them for cable management since we always have electronic cables everywhere. I highly recommend adding a label so you know which cord is what, especially when you move things around. Let us know in the comments below if you have any other ideas!
Missing Someone Through the Holidays
Missing someone through the holidays is extra tough. A time of year that focuses on family, relationships, and friends can put you down really quickly when your heart aches for someone who is not there. Here are some tricks to use when trying to find the holly to your jolly.
Spotlight on Westchester :: Rye
We all love our cozy little corners of Westchester. There are many things to do and see, places to eat, and parks to visit. Who doesn’t love exploring the county and “finding” the kid-friendly gems! We are spotlighting some of those incredible places so that other moms can take advantage and get a glimpse into the awesomeness that is Westchester! Read all posts in our Spotlight on Westchester Series.
National Gingerbread House Day {Dec. 12}
I absolutely love gingerbread houses! All the little details – the sugar snow and the gumdrop accents, the icing lattice and licorice windows. They’re just so adorable! I love going places that have houses created by professionals (or very, very good amateurs) on display! I take my time soaking up every little detail in awe.
Sanity and Joy During the Holidays
It’s here! The most beautiful time of the year in so many ways. Time with loved ones, the lights, the decorations, cozy sweaters and blankets, and delicious meals and baked goods. But for moms, this can also come with a ton of stress, anxiety, and tears. Why are we like this?
The Christmas “Experience”
Do you post the monthly countdowns on Facebook as to how many months until Christmas? Do you love the Christmas season? It won’t be long before the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will be here. As we enter this season of giving and giving thanks, I start to think more about the Christmas “experience”.
A Different Season of Christmas
Happy December! I hope your holiday season is going well. I can honestly say that mine is having a different feel than previous years. Between the economy and the Christmas perfection stress that we put on ourselves every year, it’s very easy to feel that this holiday season may be very different. As for me and my home, I can honestly say that this season of motherhood for me -teenage and college years- definitely has me in a bit of a fog on how to handle the holidays this year. Being the parent of older children makes you long for the simpler years when it was easy to create a magical atmosphere for the little ones. The transformation of the home, the arts and crafts time around the table, the joy of seeing Santa, the funny elf on a shelf scenes, seeing their faces when they open their cute gifts, and so on and so on.
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
Charleston Moms EATS: Iron Rose Bar and Restaurant
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Iron Rose Bar and Restaurant. Location: 115 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401 (Inside...
Finding Hope in the Holiday Madness
Feeling the stress and overwhelm of the season? There is hope in the holiday madness…. Regardless of whether you observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Winter Solstice, Chinese New Year, none of the above, or something else entirely, there is a shared pressure parents face to make this time of year feel special, magical, and meaningful for our families.
Tips for Easy Holiday Hosting
Holiday hosting can be so fun yet so overwhelming at the same time. About five years ago when we moved into our house I decided to host Thanksgiving for my family. I was so excited for two reasons: Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday and we never had the space to host before, but now we did! This was my time to shine!
The First Holiday {Grief During the Most Wonderful Time of Year}
This is the first major holiday without her. My sister’s mother-in-law was a force to be reckoned with; a wonderfully sarcastic, dog-loving, retired junior high math teacher who loved me, my husband, and our boys so much. She was our third “bonus” grandmother who always had the best one-liners,...
I Have Teenagers, and an Elf Still Visits Our House for the Holidays
I recently sat through a presentation during which several prominent Central Ohio employers shared about the careers their companies can offer. It was fascinating to learn about these opportunities, but when they started talking about how their recruitment efforts have now extended to middle school-aged kids, that was rather alarming to me.
