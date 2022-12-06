ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

travelawaits.com

5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota

From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Rail bridge dispute continues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Friends of the Rail Bridge are continuing their fight to preserve the historic structure. The group is taking more legal action a month after the US Coast Guard ruled BNSF has the right to tear down the bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge are making...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck’s Gateway Mall – “Hello New Neighbor”

I was just talking about this last week with a co-worker. It must have been 4 years ago when I came out from Minot to do a radio remote with Dvorak. I had never set foot in Bismarck but had driven by only ONCE when I moved from Fargo to Magic City. I set my GPS to guide my station's vehicle to 2700 State ST - Gateway Mall. I found myself staring at the HUGE empty space inside which apparently used to be a Sears store. My conversation last week with a co-worker was about that very same thing, and I was amazed that the space is still vacant- but not for long.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Fort Yates man arrested in Bismarck

Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure

Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck

If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
BISMARCK, ND
mydakotan.com

Rallying Against the Great Reset

BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN

Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
MANDAN, ND

