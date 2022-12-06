Read full article on original website
Governor Noem calls for immediate review of state investments
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem called for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to our national security, like those in Communist China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in 7 days.
State Treasurer Josh Haeder talks about Governor Noem’s executive order about investments
