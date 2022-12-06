Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes
MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest
On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: RebuildNC executive steps down amid scrutiny
NEW BERN, Craven County — An update on the Newschannel 12 investigation into RebuildNC as a top official has now resigned following public scrutiny and pressure from state lawmakers looking into the troubled agency. The NewsChannel 12 investigation began uncovering just some of the problems earlier this year. Bill...
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
WITN
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council met for its last meeting of the year Thursday to vote on finalizing the sale of the former Greenville Utilities Commission property to a buyer who plans to use it for real estate. GUC’S Board of Commissioners approved the sale of 12 parcels...
wcti12.com
Man wanted by Tarboro Police Department for shooting, killing dog
A man is wanted by the Tarboro Police Department after they said he shot and killed a dog. Police responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, regarding a dog that had been shot and killed. Officers found out that Ladarius Devon...
NC armed drug dealer busted for trafficking operation with 9 minor children at home
A U.S. District Judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence to Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 43, of Greenville for his at-home drug trafficking operation.
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury Tuesday in connection to the death of a 3-week-old child in November. Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was booked into Henrico County Jail West in […]
wcti12.com
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
RALEIGH, Wake County — A New Bern man learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
NBC12
Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to infant death
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man made his first court appearance Wednesday for the murder of a three-week-old boy. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez on Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged after larceny in Brice's Creek
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man who was wanted in connection to a larceny that happened in the Brice's Creek area, has been arrested. Travis Carl Jones, 36, of Vanceboro, was charged with larceny and trespassing.
wcti12.com
Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses
Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
WITN
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
13newsnow.com
'Very, very heavy' | Elizabeth City neighbors mourn 3-week-old baby
On Nov. 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to investigate the death of a 3-week-old boy. They've charged Tommy Lee Montez with killing him.
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
Comments / 0