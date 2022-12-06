ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes

MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest

On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
WASHINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted by Tarboro Police Department for shooting, killing dog

A man is wanted by the Tarboro Police Department after they said he shot and killed a dog. Police responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, regarding a dog that had been shot and killed. Officers found out that Ladarius Devon...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury Tuesday in connection to the death of a 3-week-old child in November. Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was booked into Henrico County Jail West in […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison

RALEIGH, Wake County — A New Bern man learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated...
NEW BERN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
NBC12

Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to infant death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man made his first court appearance Wednesday for the murder of a three-week-old boy. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez on Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses

Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing person found dead in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
KINSTON, NC

