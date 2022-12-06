ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EASTside Magazine

Street Smarts: How Well Do You Know Your Streets?

The Mueller master planned community is a walkable newer gem of the Eastside. Thoughtfully designed to include everything a family or young professional could need within just a few blocks, it’s the place to live and work for those who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of Austin traffic on their daily commute but remain close to everything the city has to offer.
Where to Shop Local This Small Business Saturday

Don’t let the hullaballoo of Black Friday cause you to forget about supporting local small business owners. Whether shopping online from the couch in your pjs, or heading into town to find that perfect gift, this guide to Small Business Saturday in East Austin a little taste of Austin to quench just about everyone on your list!
Whiskey, Please: The Grackle

Words by Jessi Devenyns Photos by Baptiste Despois. In a place where vodka is used to wash the windows, the beer is cold, and the whiskey flows, there’s a man named Tim sitting at the bar welcoming patrons with a sage nod. Welcome to The Grackle – not the...
6 Best Handmade Goods in Austin

Look deeper into the community across I-35, under the flock of. construction cranes, and next to favorite bars and eateries, and a colorful world of creators can be found. Eastsiders excel well beyond the booming food scene and are leading the directional divisions of the city in creating goods for locals, tourists, Texans, and the world to clamor for. Beyond the typical, denizens are designing furniture, ceramics, clothing, tapestries, and essentially every artisanal good imaginable.
