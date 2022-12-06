Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Brokerage firm sells North Charleston warehouse
Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm, sold a 5,000-square-foot value-add industrial warehouse at 6650 Jet Park Road in North Charleston. The warehouse’s value was enhanced by its location in a growing market, the second largest city in the metropolitan area with 109,800 residents, with tourism, education and port access as part of the draw, according to Ani Paulson, the Marcus & Millichap senior associate who carried out the sale.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Health services company expands in Charleston area
CORA Health Services Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy (“CORA”), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, is opening CORA Johns Island in South Carolina, according to a news release. The newest addition to the company’s portfolio marks the 31st location in South Carolina, and...
Developer suing city of Charleston over plans to build apartment building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Augusta-based developer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston over plans to build an eight-story apartment building on Calhoun Street. SE Calhoun LLC is a development company headquartered in Augusta, Georgia. In their lawsuit, filed Monday, the firm said they spent $12 million to purchase a property at […]
Charleston City Paper
County recreation commission spends $1.9M to expand boat landing
One of Charleston County’s most popular boat landings is expanding. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) announced Nov. 30 that it paid $1.9 million to buy 0.53 acres of property on Simmons Street in Mount Pleasant to become a new parking lot for the Shem Creek Boat Landing.
Highest-paying business jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
SeamonWhiteside relocates Summerville office
SeamonWhiteside, a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, has moved its Summerville office to a new space in the heart of the city. The office, located in the downtown district at 712 N. Cedar St., is dedicated solely to SW+ with no other shared tenants, a SeamonWhiteside news release stated. This space allows the firm to accelerate growth within its workforce, with plans to double its number of Summerville staff in the new year.
2 South Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in South Carolina.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Manufacturer to build $279M ‘flagship’ factory in Colleton County
A lithium-ion battery company will build a factory in Colleton County that is expected to create 575 new jobs. The project, a 3 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity lithium-ion battery factory by Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, represents a $279 million investment, according to a new release from the South Carolina governor’s office.
crbjbizwire.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in West Ashley Neighborhood in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 3570 Savannah Highway/Hwy. 17 in Charleston, S.C., deepening the company’s commitment to customers in the Charleston metro area. Strategically positioned in...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
live5news.com
Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a train derailment is blocking McMillan Avenue Saturday morning. Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They say the train is blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Officials say the closure could...
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs.
Charleston City Paper
Pay it Forward Charleston steps in to help
Debt is such an ugly word. It means you owe something to someone. Whether it is a home mortgage, car payment or a credit card, most of us owe money somehow. On occasion, we can come up short on these bills. And it may not even be a big one. Car repairs, rent or utility payment. Sometimes, these bills can be devastating — especially in the food and beverage industry, where a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck.
live5news.com
Nonprofits awarded $1.2 million to reduce gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is awarding $1.2 million in grants to 12 local nonprofits with the intent of reducing gun violence in the community. This new program is called Gun Violence Reduction Grants. Each nonprofit will be awarded $100,000 each to fund services like...
Battery manufacturer announces $279M expansion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County. Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs. The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster. “BESS offers […]
live5news.com
Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
Police investigating bank robbery in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Friday evening bank robbery in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to United Bank off Orleans Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to Charleston PD, received a report of an individual entering the bank and passing a note to an employee demanding money. […]
Lane closures planned on Long Point Road for vegetative management
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of Long Point Road should plan ahead for lane closures beginning Monday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be conducting vegetative management on Long Point Road between Whipple Road and US-17. The work will occur between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is due […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
Comments / 0