Naples Zoo expansion project awarded to Southwest Florida builder

The Naples Zoo awarded Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the Zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park.

The Finding Florida New Entrance and Visitor Complex expansion plans include a new entrance to the Zoo, the Jeanne Guglielmi Welcome Center, the Hamill Family Education Center, a new gift shop, a volunteer center, and a complete upgrade of Alligator Bay.

The 4-acre complex was inspired by the old Florida lifestyle and was designed by GLMV Architecture, a national Zoo and Aquarium architecture firm.

The project will feature new exhibits with native species in the Ann and Senator Rick Scott flamingo and roseate spoonbill exhibit.

Additional components of the Zoo’s capital campaign expansion project include new animal exhibits in the South American Trail experience, immersing guests in grassland and rainforest exhibits. The projects have been started and will take approximately 2 years to complete, with the South American Trail Experience expected to be complete in early 2023.

Construction is already underway and guests will begin to see improvements in early 2023 with the South American Trail Experience.

To learn more about Naples Zoo’s capital campaign, visit www.napleszoo.org .

