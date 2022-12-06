The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini will look to continue their winning ways against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1), who have beaten Penn State four consecutive times, are 16-8 against the Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1) in games played at Champaign, Illinois. Illinois has won seven consecutive home games overall, the third-longest active streak in the conference. Penn State had been red hot, winning six of its first seven games of the season before losing in double overtime at Clemson and at home against Michigan State.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO