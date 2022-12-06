Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Saint Mary's vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: San Diego State 7-2; Saint Mary's 7-3 The #22 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. San Diego State didn't have too...
CBS Sports
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The Washington Huskies are 0-5 against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will head out on the road to face off against the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Washington beat...
CBS Sports
Illinois vs. Penn State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 10 best bets from proven model
The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini will look to continue their winning ways against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1), who have beaten Penn State four consecutive times, are 16-8 against the Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1) in games played at Champaign, Illinois. Illinois has won seven consecutive home games overall, the third-longest active streak in the conference. Penn State had been red hot, winning six of its first seven games of the season before losing in double overtime at Clemson and at home against Michigan State.
