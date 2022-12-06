Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Sinclairville shooting
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of the individual allegedly responsible for the death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno.
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Two arrested in North Tonawanda in connection to meth lab
Two North Tonawanda residents are facing multiple charges after police said they found items used to make methamphetamine in their home.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
BPD announce arrest in connection to Marine Drive and Erie Street shooting
The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in connection to a shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street.
Buffalo Police make arrest following domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a Wednesday night shooting on Marine Drive. In a domestic related incident, police report that a 27-year-old woman was pistol-shipped and a 51-year-old man was shot. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect...
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
Woman stabbed after argument at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to […]
Vehicle pursuit ends following search by authorities and K9 officer
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning vehicle pursuit ended following a search by authorities and a K9 officer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. At approximately 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Saint Joseph Road when the vehicle’s operator refused […]
Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station
BUFFALO, NY – The Erie County District Attorney’s office announces that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty today before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree (a violent crime classified as Class ‘B’). The defendant stabbed the victim inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street in Buffalo on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries. Upon sentencing on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Hornsby faces a maximum The post Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amherst PD: Multiple robberies in Eggertsville
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police says there has been multiple robberies in the area of Eggertsville in the past two days. They say on a few occasions, victims had their sneakers taken. Amherst Police is reminding residents to be vigilant throughout their neighborhoods for anyone suspicious. They say if anyone has camera footage or […]
wutv29.com
Allentown business owners facing theft
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say a brick was thrown through the window of an Allentown boutique. Business owners nearby say theft and snatch and grabs are happening too often and are having to fend for themselves – during a time that’s already rough because of inflation. Fox...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
Amherst Police warn residents of recent sneaker thefts in Eggertsville area
The Amherst Police Department reported Thursday that multiple robberies have occurred over the past two days in the Eggertsville area.
Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
