Inebriated Racer In A Chevy Corvette Loses Engine In Horror Crash
Vehicle safety systems have come a long way in the past few years, but when people drive like idiots, there's very little engineers can do, as evidenced by this C7 Chevrolet Corvette, which lost its entire engine in a horrific highway crash. According to witnesses, the driver of the Corvette was racing at high speed when the crash occurred. According to OnScene TV, the collision, which took place in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday night, left the Corvette in pieces, with its entire engine assembly left strewn across the highway. We've seen cars lose their oily bits in serious crashes before, and the reason is usually simple: speeding.
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
New Chevy Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Leaked On Official 2024 Configurator
Somebody in Chevrolet's IT department hit the wrong button and made the 2024 Corvette E-Ray configurator live for a few hours. As we all know, once something has been on the internet, it's never going away. The Mid Engine Corvette Forum and Corvette Blogger grabbed a few screenshots before Chevrolet pushed the off button.
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
The Kia Sportage Is Being Recalled Again For Airbag Issue
The Kia Sportage is the South Korean brand's best-selling car in the US, but this American-made crossover has had its ups and downs, including a recent recall, and now there's more bad news on the horizon: it's being recalled yet again. Nearly 80,000 2023 Kia Sportage vehicles are being recalled...
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
The 2023 Subaru WRX Will Cost You At Least $30,000
Pricing for the 2023 Subaru WRX has been announced, with the Japanese rally-influenced car's MSRP rising to $30,605, up from the 2022 WRX MSRP of $29,105. We've included a full breakdown of the WRX's new pricing structure and options for 2023 in the gallery below. The WRX range is now topped at $43,395 with the WRX GT trim.
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Honda Sticks Its Coolest Vehicles On A Parade Float
Honda is currently airing an ad campaign called "Forever Determined," which walks through the company's long journey from making motorized bicycles to being one of Japan's largest automakers, and that ad is now being turned into a real-life float. The ad (linked below) features John Cena as the narrator, which...
9 Best Sports Cars Under $40k
While a $40,000 car isn't cheap, it's an attainable goal still for many people despite rampant inflation. However, you don't have to spend the entire budget to get something entertaining, quick, or both. You can even get into something really fast now that horsepower is relatively inexpensive, and that's an important distinction when you talk about sports cars. For this list, we're defining a sports car within the strict parameters of a two-door coupe (with one exception) and a price over $30,000. Sub $30k cars are another list. For now, these are our top sports cars under $40,000.
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
695-HP Maserati MC20 Gets Gold Exhaust And Big Rims For Essen Motor Show
In Germany, the annual Essen Motor Show is currently taking place, celebrating some of the best the aftermarket tuning scene has to offer. Edo Competition Motorsport is present with a lightly modified Maserati MC20 supercar on display. As Edo says, "the MC20 has an extremely harmonious design and does not...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
New Volkswagen Electric Cars Will Have 400+ Miles Of Range
Volkswagen has announced it will update its Modular Electric Drive System (MEB) platform. The platform currently underpins new models like the VW ID.Buzz and ID.4. A litany of Volkswagen Group brands also make use of the platform, including Audi, and some brands we don't get here in America, like Skoda and Cupra.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
Cars With Ambient Lighting: A Quick Guide
Ambient lighting, or mood lighting if you prefer, divides opinion. To some, it's a gimmick or novelty, but to others, it adds value to a car. On top of that, there are ambient lighting levels from subtle to Miami club in the early 2000s. Ambient lighting in a vehicle isn't just there to look nice; there's a cynical side to it from automakers. Studies, including one from BMW and the Lighting Engineering Group at the Ilmenau University of Technology in Germany, concluded that ambient lighting might increase the perception of safety and value in a car. Another "might" is that it helps keep drivers awake and alert at night.
