Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
Comments / 0