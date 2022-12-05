California's fast food industry submits signatures to challenge new oversight board

Read full article on original website
California bill would make it easier for faith institutions, nonprofit colleges to build affordable housing
California could move to make it easier for nonprofit colleges and faith institutions like churches, synagogues and mosques to build affordable housing on their excess land under a bill introduced this week that aims to combat the Golden State’s housing shortage. Senate Bill 4, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener,...
California lawmakers introduced dozens of new bills this week. Here's a look
California lawmakers hit the ground running to start the new legislative session, introducing a slew of new measures they will consider in the coming months that include the latest proposal to allow legislative staff to unionize, bills to address the fentanyl crisis and a measure to impose a new tax on firearms and ammunition.
