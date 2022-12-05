ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's fast food industry submits signatures to challenge new oversight board

By Madison Hirneisen, The Center Square
am1380theanswer.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
am1380theanswer.com

California lawmakers introduced dozens of new bills this week. Here's a look

California lawmakers hit the ground running to start the new legislative session, introducing a slew of new measures they will consider in the coming months that include the latest proposal to allow legislative staff to unionize, bills to address the fentanyl crisis and a measure to impose a new tax on firearms and ammunition.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy