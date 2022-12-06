Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
wkdzradio.com
Three Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on Indian Trail in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say three catalytic converters were taken off of the vehicles sometime between November 25th and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Russellville Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the driver failed to navigate a turn and crossed over Russellville Road and into a field.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle
A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car hit a truck, a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive.
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Correctional Officer Indicted On Rape Charge
A former Kentucky State Penitentiary Correctional Officer has been indicted on a rape charge. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that prosecution by his office resulted in the indictment of 38-year old Trista Fox, of Fredonia, on a single count of third-degree rape, a Class D Felony. Assistant Attorney General...
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
wkdzradio.com
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
wkdzradio.com
Man Wanted For Murder In New Jersey Located In Oak Grove
A man wanted in connection to a murder in New Jersey was arrested in Oak Grove Wednesday afternoon. According to a jail citation, 39-year-old James Bull was arrested by Oak Grove Police at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road on a warrant for being a fugitive from another state.
wkdzradio.com
Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000
The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
wkdzradio.com
George Reeder, 75, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year-old George A. Reeder, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Friday, December 16 at the Second Baptist Church Activity Building. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Friday, December 16. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge...
wkdzradio.com
Bertha Mohon Elliott, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year-old Bertha Mohon Elliott, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 o’clock Friday evening.
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs – Habitat For Humanity Day Of Remembrance
With remnants of the December 10th destruction just yards away, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear gathered with several organizations, local dignitaries, and community members as the keys to the first completed Habitat for Humanity home in Dawson Springs were handed over to a resident who lived through that frightful night.
wkdzradio.com
James Manuel Yates, 69, of Pembroke
There will be no services for 69-year-old James Manuel Yates, of Pembroke. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Shelli Lynn Volpe, 62, of Clarksville
There will be no services for 62-year-old Shelli Lynn Volpe, of Clarksville. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
John Thomas McGee, 81, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 81-year-old John Thomas McGee will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Daughters Faith (Jay) Hebert of Cadiz, and Donna McGee of Beverly, West Virginia;. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
wkdzradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
