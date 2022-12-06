Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.

ELLENWOOD, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO