Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO