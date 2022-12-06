Read full article on original website
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Santa is coming!. As part of Christmas at Kiroli Park, The Kiroli Foundation will be hosting “Santa in the Park” this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022. The event will last from 1 - 4 p.m. “Santa in the Park” will consist of live dance...
West Monroe woman dresses as Mrs. Clause to deliver 100 gifts to children
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Children are in for a big Christmas surprise this holiday season because Mrs. Clause has made a very special delivery. Mrs. Clause is bringing more than just a smile to children this holiday season. Lana Mclain is delivering 100 gifts every Friday night throughout the month of December to hundreds […]
KTBS
Rick Rowe: El Dorado Main Street Lights
EL DORADO, Ark. - Downtown El Dorado is the place to be for the holidays. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe knows that firsthand. Rick explored the area leading up to Thursday's Community Caravan. By the way, we'll be having our Caravan lunch at noon on Thursday at Laredo Grill. That's at...
opso.net
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
KNOE TV8
OAK GROVE WINS STAE
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. Nungesser said having a float in the Rose Parade is all about promoting Louisiana tourism. The float appeared in the parade for the...
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts annual “Santa Claus Patrol”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started conducting its annual “Santa Claus Patrol.” Deputies will wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles to frequent retail stores and parking lots busy with holiday shoppers. According to a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
KNOE TV8
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Thomas Road and Cypress Street restored
Update: The traffic lights have been restored for Thomas Road and Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department advised that traffic lights are out on Thomas Road and Cypress Street around Splane Drive in West Monroe, La. West Monroe Police are asking drivers to treat the […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe. The accident happened close to the Stella Mill Exit on Interstate 20. The West Monroe Police Department confirmed that at least one person was injured in the crash.
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Downtown El Dorado, Ar
EL DORADO, Ark. - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in El Dorado with a look at the amazing things to do. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, Rick Rowe showcases the El Dorado Murphy's Art District and everything it has to offer. He visits businesses and talks with its...
myarklamiss.com
Today’s Forecast – Wednesday, December 7th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy start to our morning for some of us, others experienced a light rain as they headed off to school and work. Today’s daytime highs are well above average for this time of year, our high temperatures reaching the the lower end of the 80s. Breezy conditions will continue over the course of the day, sustained winds ranging from 5 mph- 15 mph. Any loose outdoor items you have may want to be brought inside or at least double checked to make sure they are secured.
KNOE TV8
New ‘Little Free Library’ opens at Esther Gallow Community Garden in Monroe
The ULM Brass Band partnered with Caring Hands Hospice to put on Christmas concerts at area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities. Southern students were changing tire when hit by 18-wheeler. Updated: 4 hours ago. New details released from Louisiana State Police. KNOE...
brproud.com
Construction crews put up first tilt panels for the structure of West Monroe new Indoor Sports and Events Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Walls are going up on the new Indoor Sports and Events Center in West Monroe. Construction crews started erecting the tilt panels on Monday, December 5th, and all walls are expected to be completed by the following week. The $23 million financial investment project...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner of the store upon arrival and were advised that the business was closed around 5:00 PM.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Cash In Swartz (Swartz, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway at Trichel Road, according to LSP. 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 in a Toyota Camry. According to LSP, Higgins struck a GMC truck that was waiting to turn left onto Trichel Road.
Monroe Police Department apprehend Monroe man carrying stolen Ace Hardware items
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department took 47-year-old Robert Goston into custody. The arrest took place around 3:06 AM on Dilling Street in Monroe, LA. Prior to the arrest, officers were given security footage from the keyholder of Ace Hardware after a burglary occurred at the establishment. Authorities saw […]
Near 100-year-old Historic building In Monroe receives massive facelift
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit […]
Dwayne Ramsey Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
