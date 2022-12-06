ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Rick Rowe: El Dorado Main Street Lights

EL DORADO, Ark. - Downtown El Dorado is the place to be for the holidays. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe knows that firsthand. Rick explored the area leading up to Thursday's Community Caravan. By the way, we'll be having our Caravan lunch at noon on Thursday at Laredo Grill. That's at...
EL DORADO, AR
opso.net

Meet Cadeyn Williams

Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

OAK GROVE WINS STAE

Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Downtown El Dorado, Ar

EL DORADO, Ark. - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in El Dorado with a look at the amazing things to do. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, Rick Rowe showcases the El Dorado Murphy's Art District and everything it has to offer. He visits businesses and talks with its...
EL DORADO, AR
myarklamiss.com

Today’s Forecast – Wednesday, December 7th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy start to our morning for some of us, others experienced a light rain as they headed off to school and work. Today’s daytime highs are well above average for this time of year, our high temperatures reaching the the lower end of the 80s. Breezy conditions will continue over the course of the day, sustained winds ranging from 5 mph- 15 mph. Any loose outdoor items you have may want to be brought inside or at least double checked to make sure they are secured.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New ‘Little Free Library’ opens at Esther Gallow Community Garden in Monroe

The ULM Brass Band partnered with Caring Hands Hospice to put on Christmas concerts at area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities. Southern students were changing tire when hit by 18-wheeler. Updated: 4 hours ago. New details released from Louisiana State Police. KNOE...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner of the store upon arrival and were advised that the business was closed around 5:00 PM.
MONROE, LA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Cash In Swartz (Swartz, LA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway at Trichel Road, according to LSP. 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 in a Toyota Camry. According to LSP, Higgins struck a GMC truck that was waiting to turn left onto Trichel Road.
SWARTZ, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Near 100-year-old Historic building In Monroe receives massive facelift

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy