Woodlawn Cemetery Project Finalized
A project was recently completed for a Washington landmark. Woodlawn Cemetery, listed on the National Register of Historic Places – is now home to a new shelter and gate. On December 5, the Washington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in recognition of the restoration project being completed. The shelter was constructed with local funds by the Washington Improvement League, founded in 1915 by some of Washington’s leading women.
Board of Supervisors approves funding request from YMCA Y Pool Project
At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the YMCA of Washington County requested funding from the board. The Y wants to write a grant to Enhance Iowa that would request $845,000 that would go to the fundraising efforts of their pool project. In order to begin the grant writing process, The Y needs $10,000 in support from the community, in this case, the Board of Supervisors, to be able to apply for the grant. The board decided that they would support The Y with a commitment of $2,000 a year for the next five years. “I make a motion for the fund request for the YMCA of Washington County for the Washington Community Y Pool Project for $10,000 to be paid $2,000 a year for the next five years.” Another stipulation for being able to write the grant for Enhance Iowa is that 65% of the funds already had to be raised for the project, which The Y has done.
KCII Radiothon December 14th
KCII is continuing the tradition this year with the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive. We’re looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about what the radiothon day will sound like. “We will have several clients that are gonna join us in the studio. We will be out and also doing a little bit of a live broadcast during that day. What you’re going to be hearing is us talking with the clients that are in studio, the types of things that they do to support the community. Why it’s important to them, so we will be going over all kinds of stuff, what they do as a business.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII during our day of giving live Radiothon Wednesday, December 14th, from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks.
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Gault Resigns from the Washington City Council
Steve Gault, 2nd Ward City Council Member, announced his resignation from the Washington City Council Tuesday. During the final minutes of the meeting, Gault had prepared a statement announcing his resignation. Gault had words for his future successor, Gault states. “ If you’re a city councilman, your doing it for yourself because you do not have an agenda. If you have a bunch of people doing all this stuff, you have an agenda, and the agenda is eventually you want to take over the city council, and that’s what I’ve seen.” Gault’s term isn’t set to expire until December 2025. It is unknown yet how the board will decide to fill the position. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
IWU Holds December Graduation Ceremony
Iowa Wesleyan University celebrated its December graduates on Thursday with their annual ceremony in the University Chapel. 31 undergraduate and nine graduate students were honored during the ceremony. This included seven students receiving their Masters of Arts in Management Leadership and two earning a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
Last Day to Visit Santa on the square is Saturday
The last day to visit Santa on the square in Washington is Saturday from 1 to 4PM. Located at the former YMCA building on the square, 121 E, Main Street. Children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and share their Christmas list. If you can’t make it to the square but still want advice about how to make it on the nice list before christmas, KCII will be interviewing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to find out. Tune in the week of Christmas to hear what they have to say about the season.
Louisa County Tour Of Lights Drive-Thru This Weekend
Anyone hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations and lights from the comfort of their own cars will have that opportunity this weekend at the Louisa County Tour of Lights. Presented by the Louisa 4-H County Council, tours are available Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 5-7 p.m.
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
Toy Giveaway & Light The Night Highlight Wellman Holiday Activities
The City of Wellman will be full of Christmas spirit on Saturday when area residents take part in a toy giveaway and the Light The Night event. Beginning at 9 a.m. the Christmas Toy Giveaway is organized by the Wellman Volunteer Fire Department. With the help of anonymous donors and employees of Dollar General, approximately $3,000 have been received to purchase toys for children in the area. Parents are invited to stop by the Wellman Fire Station up to 11 a.m. to pick up toys. It is requested that children are not present when the toys are selected.
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Washington Boys Seek Big Conference Dub over Burlington on KCII
The Washington Demon boys basketball team will look for a big conference win tonight when they host Burlington in a game you can hear on KCII. Despite some strong offense to start the season, Washington has dropped two of its first three games. Senior guard Ethan Patterson is averaging 20 points per game, and strong performances from Evan Van Der Molen and Aden and Ajay Six have propelled the Demons to 64 points per game.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Tractor fire near Keota
At approximately 10:18 on Thursday the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a report of a tractor on fire at 1109 Highway 92 near Keota. The tractor was west of the house near lots of hay. The Keota Fire Department and Keota QRS responded to the call and were able to extinguish the fire. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Southeast Iowa man killed in Henry County head-on crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in an afternoon crash in Henry County. It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a truck driven by Norman E. Hirschy,...
Ft. Madison wind turbine plant to reopen at end of month
FORT MADISON — A recently shuttered wind turbine manufacturing plant will reopen in southeast Iowa by the end of the month. Lee County Economic Development Group President and CEO Dennis Fraise says Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in Fort Madison is bringing workers back. “It had been hibernated, as that...
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
