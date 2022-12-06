Read full article on original website
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
Finn Rush-Taylor Studio's 3D-Printed Shoe Puts Innovation at the Fore
In collaboration with 3D-printing technology developer Zellerfeld, Finn Rush-Taylor Studio is looking to innovate the future of footwear. For their latest team-up, the close-knit collaborators concocted a 3D-printed footwear silhouette, dubbed the NAMI shoe. The sneaker, which gets its name from Japanese origin, boasts Rush-Taylor’s classic asymmetrical design codes, drawing...
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
The Whitaker Group Taps Charlotte Lab School Students to Craft an ASICS GEL-LYTE V Capsule
The Whitaker Group has worked with students of Charlotte Lab School to curate a special. GEL-LYTE V “Eternal Summer” collection. This new launch arrives hot off the heels of the company’s A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 release from last month. Inspiration for this assemblage...
Snuggle Up With Aabe x OBEY’s Blanket Collaboration
With fall and winter’s cool temperatures, sometimes one might want more than just a coat or hat. Responding to this desire, OBEY has reunited with Dutch blanket maker Aabe for a new seasonal offering. By uniting with the heritage brand that has been producing blankets since 1811, OBEY’s new...
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara Reveal Second Genderless Capsule
After joining forces with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara for a Spring/Summer 2021 capsule, Stella McCartney has reunited with the free-spirited visionary for a second round of unisex apparel. This time, the collaboration exudes a liberated, punk demeanor, with a light-hearted edit of collectible ready-to-wear designs and vegan accessories. With...
Goodhood Continues Its 15th Anniversary Celebration With Brain Dead Collaboration
London-based boutique, Goodhood, is not done celebrating its 15th anniversary. To continue the festivities, the retailer has launched a new collaboration with Brain Dead. By linking up with Kyle Ng and Ed Davis’ Los Angeles-based brand, Goodhood gets its feet wet in crafting vivid graphic designs. The collaboration consists of a white t-shirt and a wheat-colored cap. The “face-meltingly good graphics” include Brain Dead’s signature head logo alongside other trippy illustrations in shades of salmon, green, purple and teal.
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Best Furniture and Lighting Designs of 2022
It’s been a bumper year for furniture and lighting launches. Milan Design Week was back in full swing, and other festivals the world over seemed to be bouncing back after a post-Covid break. It’s a good job, really, with so many more of us staying home and paying a renewed interest in our surroundings. We’ve seen collaborations with musicians with A$AP Rocky and Gufram, gallery-worth pieces from the likes of Vincent Pocsik and Arthur Vandergucht, and high-street meets high-end with the launch of H&M Home’s collectible range and Zara’s collaboration with design titan Vincent van Duysen. Here, we select some of our favorites:
Look Inside Studio AFTER BACH's Debut Residential Project on Avenue Montaigne
Founded by Jessica Berguig and Francesco Balzano in 2020, Studio AFTER BACH is taking its refined design style to Paris for its debut residential project on Avenue Montaigne. The duo’s minimalistic language is transmitted across the two-story apartment, channeling heavenly energy and a timeless approach. In addition, the home takes inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, replicating a 1950s American household through a contemporary lens.
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
Oakywood Helps You Build the Productivity Station of Your Dreams One Magnet at a Time
Oakywood, a small Polish brand founded by woodworker Mateusz Haberny, looks to reinvent workplace comfort. Following a rebrand, Oakywood introduces its MagSafe collection, a set of wooden desk and office accessories designed to fit within the Apple ecosystem, including an iPhone Stand, an Apple Watch Stand, an iPhone Desk Shelf Mount and an iPhone Wall Mount. The new line accommodates classic and standing desks and offers universal office solutions for the modern professional.
Ford Unveils 800 HP, $1.7M USD Track-Only Ford GT Mk IV
The contemporary Ford GT is one of the most elusive supercars around, and things are about to get even rarer as the American marque has just unveiled its limited-edition track-only 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. With just 67 due to be built in homage to the original 1967 racer, this...
mastermind Japan and Suicoke Get Winter-Ready With a Collaborative BOWER-evabMM Boot
Mastermind Japan and Suicoke hold a slew of collaborative releases under its belt, having united several times over the past decade to set innovative spins on staple footwear models. To close out the year, the duo is joining forces once more to reimagine Suicoke’s BOWER-evabMM boot. The mid-cut silhouette...
Eric Haze Joins Medicom Toy for 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK Release
Over the years, Medicom Toy has successfully connected with franchises, artists and brands alike, outfitting its iconic BE@RBRICK’s in collaborative looks. Recently, this has included a Concepts “Orange Lobster”-themed launch and a project with Livestock that decorates the figures in a camouflage nodding to the retailer’s home of Canada. Now, Medicom Toy has tapped American artist Eric Haze for 400% and 1000%-sized BE@RBRICK’s that celebrate the opening of his solo INSIDE OUT exhibition at SAI in Miyashita Park in the heart of Shibuya.
New Balance Dresses Its 550 in "Vintage Indigo"
New Balance is constantly keeping its audience on its toes. The footwear specialist has had a successful few months with consistent releases of its popular 2002r, 990v3, and 9060 silhouettes, but now NB is supplying the latest iteration of its 550 sneaker. This new “Vintage Indigo” colorway has been announced...
Reebok Returns With Second "Human Rights Now!" Collection
Reebok has debuted it second “Human Rights Now!” collection, following the initial drop, introduced in December 2021. The unisex capsule collection is slated to center around bringing awareness to equity and access in sports. The collection is headlined by Los Angeles Sparks guard and Reebok partner, Lexie Brown....
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
1017 ALYX 9SM and 999 CLUB Celebrate the Life of Juice WRLD With New Apparel Collab
It’s been three years since the unexpected passing of Juice WRLD, and 1019 ALYX 9SM has just announced that it will be commemorating his life via a new charity-focused apparel capsule alongside the artist’s 999 CLUB imprint. Matthew M Williams‘ luxury label has crafted a duo of long-sleeve...
