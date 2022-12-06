ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Qantas launches world's 3rd longest flight between Melbourne and DFW

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERuBa_0jYzPxcz00

There is a new option in the sky to get you from DFW to the land down under.

Qantas launched the world's 3rd longest flight by connecting Melbourne Airport in Australia to DFW international.

It's a roughly 9,000 mile trip, with total flight time sitting about 17.5 hours.

Initially, the schedule is for afternoon flights departing Melbourne on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and early evening departures from DFW on the same days.

Melbourne airport says it's working to outfit their operations to make it a daily route.

This is the eighth new international route launched by Qantas since Australia's borders reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

