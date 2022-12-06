Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne

One of the two victims killed in Sunday night's small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Officials say a single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport. In the wreckage two bodies were found. One has been identified as a Granbury woman named Jeanette Stone, a member of the "Fort Worth 99s", an organization of women pilots.

A "Fort Worth 99s" social media post says, "the chapter is devastated by the loss of chapter member Jeanette Stone and her husband Will Lyons in last night's tragic aircraft accident at Cleburne Regional Airport."

Investigators learned the couple were flying from West Virginia to their home in Granbury. They stopped in Cleburne for fuel and crashed shortly after taking off again. The couple's dog was also killed.

