Republicans look beyond Walker's defeat
ATLANTA — A prominent Republican activist blames anti-Trump Republicans for undermining Herschel Walker's campaign for the US Senate. Walker lost the runoff in a squeaker against the victorious Democrat, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Republicans had a good fall election in Georgia. But the loss of the U.S. senate race...
Sen. Raphael Warnock projected to win reelection | Georgia Senate runoff results
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Incumbent Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News, have called the race. Warnock jumped out to an initial lead thanks to strong early voting totals. Walker closed the gap, and the pair traded the lead...
Georgia Senate runoff | Warnock, Walker final push for votes
ATLANTA — Georgia voters have one, final chance on Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia's contentious U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Monday night, Walker told his supporters at a rally in Kennesaw, “Tomorrow is very, very important.”. And at a...
Voting is like buying a Chick-fil-A sandwich - no one likes to wait: Georgia Secretary of State
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election was like a Chick-fil-A line: efficient. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday night, Georgia's top election official Brad Raffensperger praised the state's election workflow, even likening it to the Atlanta-based fast food chain's distinguished drive-thru line. With only four precincts having to stay open...
'Waiting for DeKalb to enter the chat' | Internet eyes county in Georgia Senate runoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's one U.S. Senate seat left to fill - and Georgia will be the deciding factor in a race where margins matter. However, the race is going viral for more light-hearted reasons: DeKalb County's impact. Making light of the high-stakes runoff race between Democratic incumbent...
80k Georgia voters who didn't turn out during general election voted early in runoff
ATLANTA — It's a race to settle the last U.S. Senate seat - and it turns out around 80,000 Georgia voters who didn't chime in during the general election decided to sound off in the runoff. It's Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's second runoff race, and this time he's the...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Crimes against senior citizens on the rise | What's being done to help
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Crimes against older Americans have increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and organizations all over metro Atlanta are helping potential victims fight back. The holiday season brings many opportunities for scam artists to target senior citizens. Monica Campbell knows what it’s like to be...
Local restaurant feeling impact of lane closures, confusing detours in I-285/400 project
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia-400 has become the source of many roadway headaches, and the traffic backlogs will only get worse as the Georgia Department of Transportation closes another lane as part of the Transform 285 at 400 Project. The $800 million project kicked off in February of 2017...
