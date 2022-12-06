ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NY

mylittlefalls.com

Barry W. Johns 1941 – 2022

Little Falls, New York-Barry W. Johns, 81, a longtime resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. He was born on October 12, 1941, in Little Falls, NY, son of the late Walter and Catherine (Reardon) Johns. Barry attended Ilion schools, graduated in 1959, and served in the US Army from 1959-1962. After being discharged from the military, he returned to Little Falls and met the love of his life, Katherine Zysk. They were united in marriage on November 26, 1966.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Lumber & Concrete employees raise money for holiday gifts

(R-L) Hanna Collis, Karen Filipski, Dana Clanton, and Leah Putney all pose in front of some of the gifts they’ve purchased with the money that has been raised. The Little Falls Lumber & Concrete Company employees have been saving money for almost the entire year to supply needy families and pets with holiday gifts. The initial idea started about four years ago, and the goal was to sell sweatshirts and use the money so they could do something special with those funds at the end of the year.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WRGB

Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
SCHENECTADY, NY
informnny.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY

