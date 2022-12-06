(R-L) Hanna Collis, Karen Filipski, Dana Clanton, and Leah Putney all pose in front of some of the gifts they’ve purchased with the money that has been raised. The Little Falls Lumber & Concrete Company employees have been saving money for almost the entire year to supply needy families and pets with holiday gifts. The initial idea started about four years ago, and the goal was to sell sweatshirts and use the money so they could do something special with those funds at the end of the year.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO