Barry W. Johns 1941 – 2022
Little Falls, New York-Barry W. Johns, 81, a longtime resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. He was born on October 12, 1941, in Little Falls, NY, son of the late Walter and Catherine (Reardon) Johns. Barry attended Ilion schools, graduated in 1959, and served in the US Army from 1959-1962. After being discharged from the military, he returned to Little Falls and met the love of his life, Katherine Zysk. They were united in marriage on November 26, 1966.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Hit-and-run ends in DWI charge for Greenwich man
State troopers say no one was injured after an allegedly drunken Greenwich man caused a hit-and-run crash on Aviation Road in Queensbury last week.
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Route 50 crash in Ballston Lake injures drivers
On Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m., the Ballston Lake and Burnt Hills Fire Departments were sent to a car crash on State Route 50.
Queensbury man assaults victim, flees the scene
A Queensbury man assaulted a victim during a dispute and fled the scene before police arrived.
3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Colonie
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie.
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Little Falls Lumber & Concrete employees raise money for holiday gifts
(R-L) Hanna Collis, Karen Filipski, Dana Clanton, and Leah Putney all pose in front of some of the gifts they’ve purchased with the money that has been raised. The Little Falls Lumber & Concrete Company employees have been saving money for almost the entire year to supply needy families and pets with holiday gifts. The initial idea started about four years ago, and the goal was to sell sweatshirts and use the money so they could do something special with those funds at the end of the year.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
Albany Police investigate two separate bank robberies
Police arrested two suspects in the Key Bank robbery on Friday morning and are investigating a separate robbery at SEFCU.
Albany man arrested for illegally possessing gun
State police arrested Michael Simonelli, 34 of Albany on December 8. Simonelli allegedly possessed a gun illegally.
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Police: Missouri man had illegal gun in Clifton Park
A Wayland, Missouri man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after state troopers allegedly found an illegal handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
Albany man attempts to steal car, shoots at driver, according to police
An Albany man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an attempted car robbery which resulted in an accident. Sean Hardy, 21, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.
