UC Daily Campus
“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns
The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations
(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues. Hebron Lions Lights in Motion - November 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Magic of Lights - November 23, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Lake Compounce Holiday Lights -...
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
These 10 Connecticut Restaurant Meals Need to Be on Your Bucket List
When an out-of-state friend or relative comes to visit me, I want to show off Connecticut's culinary landscape. We have so many superior restaurants, dare I say, some of the best in the world?. I want them to leave here saying "That was the best _____ I've ever had in...
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
How much snow is expected in Connecticut on Sunday
(WTNH) – Snow is expected to fall in Connecticut Sunday afternoon into Monday. So, how much snow are we expecting? Sunday will be cloudy through early afternoon with the snow beginning to spread across the state from west to east between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to Storm Team 8. The state should expect […]
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
wiltonbulletin.com
These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
Students across Connecticut wear PJs to school to raise money for children fighting cancer
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A statewide fundraiser started by a 7-year-old is now entering its 12th year in Connecticut. It had restaurants, businesses and schools take casual Friday to the next level for an important cause. Thousands of students across the state walked through their school hallways in pajamas on Friday. The goal was […]
NBC Connecticut
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At These Dispensaries
The first recreational-use, hybrid marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Connecticut in January.The state Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday, Dec. 9, that eight licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to open their doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, depending on local z…
CT finds troubling student indicators
Connecticut finds troubling student indicators, including a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism and a decrease in the numbers ready to graduate high school
Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
Eyewitness News
Average gas price in CT could drop below $3 soon
(WFSB) - Just in time for the holiday season, some much welcomed savings. Gas prices have been dropping steadily. We’re already paying less now than we were at this time last year. It’s likely to go even lower. Experts say the average in Connecticut could be below $3...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
