ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
UC Daily Campus

“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns

The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations

(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues. Hebron Lions Lights in Motion - November 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Magic of Lights - November 23, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Lake Compounce Holiday Lights -...
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

How much snow is expected in Connecticut on Sunday

(WTNH) – Snow is expected to fall in Connecticut Sunday afternoon into Monday. So, how much snow are we expecting? Sunday will be cloudy through early afternoon with the snow beginning to spread across the state from west to east between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to Storm Team 8. The state should expect […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night

Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Average gas price in CT could drop below $3 soon

(WFSB) - Just in time for the holiday season, some much welcomed savings. Gas prices have been dropping steadily. We’re already paying less now than we were at this time last year. It’s likely to go even lower. Experts say the average in Connecticut could be below $3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy