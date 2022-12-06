ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Inmate death at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about an inmate death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. Officials say, 50-year-old inmate, Anthony Alls, was found unresponsive just after midnight on Saturday. Staff immediately requested emergency medical services (EMS) and initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported to a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC letter addressing allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School sent to families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A letter from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth was sent out to school corporation families Monday evening. It addressed recent allegations of racial harassment concerning student behavior at West Vigo High School. The letter states that in early November, Vigo County Schools was made aware of a student […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Details of plea agreement for teen in Chloe Carroll case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teen charged as an adult in relation to the case surrounding the murder of another teen has agreed to a plea deal with the state. Cody Scherb, 18, Terre Haute, agreed to the deal Thursday, Dec. 8. As part of the agreement, Scherb will plead guilty to a charge […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

"We are in desperate need" local non-profit in search for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is reaching out to the community to find volunteers. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is looking for two volunteers to teach Zumba and yoga classes. The non-profit serves older adults in the community and needs help making these classes possible. The center's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

This local non-profit is looking for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is reaching out to the community to find volunteers. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is looking for two volunteers to lead Zumba and yoga classes. The non-profit serves older adults in the community and needs help making these classes possible. The activity...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Project Never Broken with Giovanni Rocco

"Lean on each other more" - Former undercover FBI agent shares the importance of prioritizing mental health needs. Project Never Broken is dedicated to supporting law enforcement in honor of fallen Terre Haute officer, Detective Greg Ferency. Now, the organization's latest event shows us what life is like at the top law enforcement agency in the nation and the difficulties that come with the job.
WTHI

Becoming a foster parent in the Wabash Valley is now a little easier

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Becoming a foster parent got easier in the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency held its ribbon cutting for its Terre Haute office on Thursday. Indiana Mentor gives foster parents their licenses and places foster children in homes. The agency serves ten counties...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Several Wabash Valley communities to receive extra cash to improve roads

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements thanks to grants through the "Community Crossings" program. Across the Hoosier state, 229 cities, towns and communities will split a little more than $129 million in state matching funds. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger. Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana faces the American Lung Association lung cancer report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent American Lung Association report revealed that the Hoosier State is hurting due to lung cancer caused by smoking. Now, some Wabash Valley activists are trying to boost the poor rankings. Brandon Halleck is the chief operating officer for CASY in Terre Haute, which...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Suspects In Church Vandalism Incident Identified As Juveniles

CLARKSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Clark County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspects in connection to an incident of vandalism at the Green Moss Church near Clarksville, Illinois have been identified as juveniles. This came after an investigation during which the persons of interest were identified. The church located at Green Moss […]
CLARKSVILLE, IN

