wsvaonline.com
Name released from fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
WSET
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
q101online.com
Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County Authorities Search for Staunton Man and Need Public’s Help
STAUNTON, Va – On December 8, 2022, at 1:09 AM, Augusta County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck displaying Arizona license plates. The truck was being driven by a wanted subject, Joseph Wayne Thompson, 30, of Staunton. The Deputies attempted to stop the U-Haul truck on Parkersburg Turnpike the vehicle continued towards West Beverly Street in the City of Staunton.
theriver953.com
Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase
Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
WHSV
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend. According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on...
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
fox5dc.com
Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
WHSV
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
wsvaonline.com
Hearing For Two Augusta County Men Delayed
VERONA, Va – A delay in the case of two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records showed that the hearing Friday morning to possibly set a plea date or trial date for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan was continued until next Thursday afternoon in the Circuit Court.
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is reporting that a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Augusta County has resulted in one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
