Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The Burl hosts holiday concert for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An eastern Kentucky native is helping his hometown this holiday season. This weekend, Austin Shuck is teaming up with Kentucky Musicians for the 3rd annual Rockin’ Around the Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas. Shuck is the creator of the What the Shuck podcast and...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs

Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs too keep them from turning into litter or waste. Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs too keep them from turning into litter or waste.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

House hit by car on Old Towne Walk, 1 man charged with DUI

A house on Old Towne Walk in Lexington was struck by a car just after midnight Wednesday. Police said they arrived to find the car in question had left the scene but was found at a nearby gas station. House hit by car on Old Towne Walk, 1 man charged...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Horses of Hope raises nearly $1M western Kentucky

Horses of Hope raises nearly $1M for western Kentucky. Horses of Hope raises nearly $1M for western Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations

The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Winchester chili cook-off held for Kameron May

The Winchester community coming together once again to raise money for the family of 12-year-old Kameron May. The Winchester community coming together once again to raise money for the family of 12-year-old Kameron May.
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Dunbar principal’s administrative leave extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball’s administrative leave has been extended, according to his attorney. Ball was placed on administrative leave in early November by Fayette County Public Schools for alleged inappropriate conduct. Ball’s attorney said the leave has been extended by 20...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage. A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act

A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

City councilman proposes solution to Georgetown water hike

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city’s mayor Tom Prather said contractor mistakes and a math error by hired consultants have cost Georgetown millions of dollars. But Councilman David Lusby said he has a solution that could pay for a new water treatment plant without being such a drain on the taxpayers.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Dec. 8: Insurance, Alexa, and Santa

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 8, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is still under investigation. The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that took...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries

Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she's removed from children's bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries. What to do if your child swallows lithium button …. Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she's
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Bath County students remind us it is the season of giving, not getting

Students in Bath County are keeping priorities straight this holiday season, celebrating the season of giving. Bath County students remind us it is the season of …. Students in Bath County are keeping priorities straight this holiday season, celebrating the season of giving.
BATH COUNTY, KY

