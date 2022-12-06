Read full article on original website
Nandua and Arcadia fall in Thursday night basketball
The Nandua Boys Basketball team traveled to play Nansemond River on Thursday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 65 to 60. The Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will be in action again on Saturday as they host Northumberland High School. The...
Northampton Scholastic Bowl Team defeats Chincoteague
The Northampton Scholastic Bowl team won against Chincoteague Monday night with a score of 190-70 in the first match and 175-90 in the second match. Leonel Rodriguez scored 100 points in both matches and Tyler Zodun scored 110 in both matches. The Northampton Scholastic Bowl team won against Arcadia last...
Chincoteague splits with Broadwater
The Chincoteague Ponies boy’s basketball team hosted the Broadwater Vikings on Friday. The Ponies won the game by a score of 63 to 32. The Ponies move to 1-2 on the season and the Vikings fall to 0-1 on the season. The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Salisbury Christian. The Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as well as they will host Atlantic Shores.
John Lee Tyson
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Cool Things Happening on the Shore this Weekend
Saturday at 11 am, Santa arrives by boat at the Onancock Wharf. The Holiday Artisan Market will be open from 10:oo am until 3 p.m. at Historic Onancock School. The Onancock Christmas Homes Tour begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ker Place. The...
Boil notice placed in effect for Exmore Water
A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.
Bank of Cheer continues to collect donations for needy over holidays
It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to the Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and materials are donated. Laura Trala...
