Digital Trends

Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance

It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations. In a recent blog...
The Independent

Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month

Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
ZDNet

AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?

Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
makeuseof.com

Asahi Linux Achieves Major Breathrough With Apple Silicon GPU Support

The developers of Asahi Linux have announced that the Linux distribution targeting Apple Silicon CPUs now natively supports graphics acceleration. This is a major breakthrough for the distro and Linux support on modern Apple hardware.
pocketnow.com

Save $500 on a new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop and more

We wrap up today's amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.
Digital Trends

I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it

I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix a Mouse Wheel That Keeps Zooming Instead of Scrolling on Windows

You want to scroll using the mouse wheel but notice something strange. Instead of scrolling on a file, page, or folder, the mouse wheel is zooming in or out instead.
makeuseof.com

Finder vs. File Explorer: Which Is Better?

You're probably familiar with the default file managers on a MacBook or Windows PC. For Macs, it's Finder, while for Windows PCs, it's File Explorer. Each file manager has unique features, some good and some not so much.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
makeuseof.com

Need More Space on Your PS5? Internal vs. External SSD: How to Choose

The PlayStation 5 doesn't come out of the box with a huge amount of storage. When you discount the space required for the systems files, you are left with about 667.2GB for all your games. This is about enough room to store between four and ten titles.
makeuseof.com

Is Asynchronous Reprojection the Future of Gaming?

Consoles and low to mid-range systems usually have to choose between frame rate and image quality. Frame rate makes a more responsive experience, but image quality gives a visually pleasing experience.
makeuseof.com

3 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Run Docker Without sudo

Docker is one of the most used containerization platforms and is highly loved among software engineers. It comes with a powerful CLI tool for managing Docker containers and other related tasks.
notebookcheck.net

Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide

Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...

