Best gaming PC deals for December 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Digital Trends
Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance
It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations. In a recent blog...
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 Review: Stealthy and Solid
The MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 is a quality budget-oriented board that comes with premium audio codec, four M.2 sockets, capable power delivery, and more. Priced around $300, it’s a viable option but costs more than other similarly equipped DDR4 boards.
Get Your Hands on AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D for Only $309: Real Deals
The 5800X3D is one of the best CPUs for gaming and at this price, it's the best bang-for-the-buck gaming CPU available, especially if you're looking to upgrade your CPU on an existing AM4 PC setup.
Samsung's new GDDR7 graphics memory delivers 50% more bandwidth thanks to PAM
That's pulse-amplitude modulation, don't you know...
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
makeuseof.com
Asahi Linux Achieves Major Breathrough With Apple Silicon GPU Support
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The developers of Asahi Linux have announced that the Linux distribution targeting Apple Silicon CPUs now natively supports graphics acceleration. This is a major breakthrough for the distro and Linux support on modern Apple hardware.
pocketnow.com
Save $500 on a new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We wrap up today’s amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.
Digital Trends
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix a Mouse Wheel That Keeps Zooming Instead of Scrolling on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You want to scroll using the mouse wheel but notice something strange. Instead of scrolling on a file, page, or folder, the mouse wheel is zooming in or out instead.
makeuseof.com
Finder vs. File Explorer: Which Is Better?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You're probably familiar with the default file managers on a MacBook or Windows PC. For Macs, it's Finder, while for Windows PCs, it's File Explorer. Each file manager has unique features, some good and some not so much.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
makeuseof.com
Need More Space on Your PS5? Internal vs. External SSD: How to Choose
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The PlayStation 5 doesn’t come out of the box with a huge amount of storage. When you discount the space required for the systems files, you are left with about 667.2GB for all your games. This is about enough room to store between four and ten titles.
makeuseof.com
Is Asynchronous Reprojection the Future of Gaming?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Consoles and low to mid-range systems usually have to choose between frame rate and image quality. Frame rate makes a more responsive experience, but image quality gives a visually pleasing experience.
makeuseof.com
3 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Run Docker Without sudo
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Docker is one of the most used containerization platforms and is highly loved among software engineers. It comes with a powerful CLI tool for managing Docker containers and other related tasks.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB
Colorful has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.
Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop review: elite looks and performance
A new keyboard and trackpad design plus a performance and battery boost provide this XPS 13 a premium upgrade
