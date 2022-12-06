APPOMATTOX, Va – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Virginia MetalFab, a full-service metal manufacturing provider, will invest $9 million to expand to a larger facility in the Town of Appomattox. The company will lease the former Thomasville plant, occupying 250,000 square feet of production space to meet increased demand for its products and services. The project will create 130 new jobs over the next three years.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO