A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Why St. Louis aldermen won't likely serve full federal corruption sentences
ST. LOUIS — Judge Stephen Clark wanted to send a message. So, he gave three former St. Louis aldermen indicted on public corruption charges prison terms just one month shy of the maximum federal guidelines would allow. For former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, that was 45 months.
'An inadvertent nondisclosure': St. Louis Circuit Attorney responds to allegation of withholding evidence in Lamar Johnson case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason will not sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for failing to disclose evidence in the Lamar Johnson case to the Missouri Attorney General. But that evidence can be allowed into a hearing to decide whether to overturn...
Accused killer may soon be released after 4 years in jail, no trial
A man accused of a St. Louis murder in 2018 has been locked up ever since, but he has not had his day in court until Friday.
Woman struck, killed by car in south St. Louis County
A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies
The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
kttn.com
Three former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced to prison for corruption, including bribery and insurance fraud
U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced the former president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two other former aldermen to prison for accepting multiple bribes to misuse their official positions. One alderman was also sentenced for committing insurance fraud in a separate case. Judge...
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
KMOV
Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
KMOV
City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
edglentoday.com
St. Louis County Police Probe Officer-Involved Shooting In 13000 Block Of Riverport Drive
St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at 13857 Riverport Drive in the City of Maryland Heights which resulted in the death of an adult male. On December 7, 2022, at 4:19 PM, Detectives from the City of Maryland Heights Police Department...
kcur.org
Amber McLaughlin could be the first woman executed by Missouri since 1976
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. On November 20, 2003, 45-year-old Beverly Guenther was abducted outside the office where she worked in Earth City, Missouri. She was stabbed and raped, her lifeless body left in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis, near the banks of the Mississippi River.
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs
OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
