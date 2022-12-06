Read full article on original website
Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters
Kentucky's governor says Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. Gov. Andy Beshear says the first thing for candidates is to show they care about rural voters and their concerns. The Democratic...
Nunn Center and UK Ag extension team up to document deadly western Kentucky storms
A significant milestone will be observed this weekend in western Kentucky. It was a year ago that more than a dozen tornadoes ripped through the region leaving a giant trail of death and destruction. In this edition of WUKY's award winning history series Saving Stories, Doug Boyd with UK's Nunn Center shares interviews from a project featuring emergency management personnel and first responders on the front lines during and after the December 2021 tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky. They talk about the opportunity to learn about the long-track tornadic system and how Western Kentuckians successfully overcame adversity from such devastation.
Kentucky to begin placing juveniles in detention centers based on the severity of charges, not location
The biggest changes coming to the juvenile justice system center around the placement of juveniles, many of whom are being housed for more violent crimes than in the past. The first change announced by Gov. Andy Beshear last week was the creation of the state’s first females-only facility. This week, the governor outlined a new plan that would require further shuffling of those in the system. Currently, juveniles are placed at facilities closest to them, but that system comes with drawbacks.
