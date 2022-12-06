ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas

A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 45 years in prison for killing and dismembering a man whose severed head was found in a stolen vehicle the ex-convict was driving about a year ago in Las Vegas.Eric John Holland declared himself “truly remorseful” about the shooting death of a friend, 65-year-old Richard P. Miller, whose remains were found in coolers in the bed of a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche following a police chase. Holland pleaded guilty July 19 to a reduced charge — second-degree murder — and felony theft, avoiding trial on an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son

A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
INDIANA STATE
People

Md. Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Over Allegations He Molested Children at Her Daycare

Shanteari Weems could face up to two years in prison for the July shooting On Monday, a Baltimore daycare owner accused of shooting her retired police officer husband over allegations he had sexually abused children at her center pleaded guilty to assault and gun charges, multiple outlets report. Shanteari Weems, 50, faced multiple charges related to the July 21 shooting, which her husband, James Weems, Jr., survived. The incident occurred at the luxury Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.  Court documents previously obtained by WMAR stated that Shanteari and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again

A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein Is A “Degenerate Rapist” Who Used Hollywood “Power To Prey On Women”, Prosecutor Says In Closing Argument

“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a closet rapist?” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked jurors Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s West Coast rape trial. “Who could blame her for thinking that she could handle herself,” the prosecutor queried over now-California First Partner and trial Jane Doe #4 Jennifer Siebel Newsom in her closing argument. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Case Retrial Set For March; "Fight Is Far From Over," Jane Does Say After Jury Hung On Charges – Update Related Story Peter Bart: 'She Said' Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning 'Spotlight'...
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report

After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial

The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
LAS VEGAS, NV
rolling out

Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting

On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Law & Crime

S.C. Man Whose Ex-Girlfriend Has Been Missing Since 2020 Charged with Killing Current Girlfriend and Newborn Son

A 21-year-old man in South Carolina was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend and their newborn son. Tyler Wilkins, whose previous girlfriend has been missing since 2020, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder, kidnapping, and unlawful neglect of a child in connection with the death of Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and their baby, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

