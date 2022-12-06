ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The US secretly put limitations on its HIMARS rocket launchers before letting Ukraine have them, report says

By Kit Gillet
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSjMk_0jYzN8Lv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ny8CO_0jYzN8Lv00
A High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) is pictured during military exercise in Skede, Latvia, on September 26, 2022.

Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images

  • The US modified HIMARS rocket launchers it sent to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • HIMARS have proved to be one of the most important weapons in Ukraine's fight against Russia.
  • The changes meant it couldn't fire long-range rockets that could pass its borders and hit Russia.

The US secretly modified its HIMARS rocket launchers before sending them to the Ukrainian military, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal .

US officials told the outlet that changes left the launchers incapable of firing long-range ammunition, including the US Army Tactical Missile System rockets (ATACMS), which have a range of nearly 200 miles.

Per the report, the US was concerned that even if it did not give Ukraine any ATACMS itself, it may acquire long-range projectiles from elsewhere.

Instead, the launchers work with shorter-range munitions that can strike Russian forces occupying Ukrainian territory, but not reach far into Russia itself.

The US has repeatedly expressed reluctance to give Ukraine weapons that it thinks could lead to the war escalating, rejecting Ukrainian arguments that they need every possible tool to repel the invasion.

"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line and will become a direct party to the conflict," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in September, according to Reuters .

Since June, the US has supplied Ukraine with at least 20 HIMARS launchers. In September it was reported that a new $1.1 billion US weapons package would more than double the number operating in the country.

The high-precision rocket launchers have been a crucial addition to Ukraine's arsenal, enabling it to strike distant Russian positions and then move out of the way fast enough to avoid retaliation.

In early November a defense official told Politico that Russia had failed to destroy a single HIMARS launcher since the conflict began.

Rockets fired from HIMARS have been used to strike Russian ammunition depots, logistics supplies and command centers on Ukrainian territory, according to the Journal. The weapons have developed a fearsome reputation in Russia.

The Pentagon, White House and Ukrainian military declined to comment on the modifications, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been pushing the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with a fleet of advanced, MQ-1C "Gray Eagle" drones that would significantly increase the lethality of the country's armed forces. Each drone is able to carry four Hellfire missiles.

The Biden administration has so far proved reluctant to provide the weapons, according to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal , over fears that sensitive technology could end up in the hands of US adversaries.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
Business Insider

Business Insider

766K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy