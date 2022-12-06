Palm Beach is a champagne room and sunset world, we just write about it

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

If there was any concern the slip-slump-speedbump in the housing market was going to deter multi million dollar-listings in Palm Beach, let those fretful thoughts fly away because there's plenty on the market for the billionaires among us and luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz will tell you all about it.

Palm Beach is gonna Palm Beach no matter the market, am I right? To those ends, the island is all lit up like, well, like a Christmas tree and I am left to wonder how much those annual tree decorators in the bucket trucks make. Is it a full time job, because I can hang some mean tinsel! DM me, please. I have a ladder.

And it's not December without lots of holiday baking, or eating, so check out food and dining reporter Liz Balmaseda's best picks for noshing this month.

Anyway, onto real estate news. Like I said (or did I? That was so three paragraphs ago) the corner lot at the Palm Beach/Lake Worth inlet on the south side is up for sale for $79 million. That's no slouch. It's the same price tag that was on it last season so take that Redfin and your depressing listing price decrease reports.

On the mainland, you cannot miss the Boca Raton Puzzle Palace, which is up for sale in a coveted gated golf course community. Why would the owners, who are avid puzzle collectors, sell a house they designed to showcase their puzzling passion? Oh, because, ho-hum, they bought a castle in Italy.

Farther north, the South Dixie Highway corridor in West Palm Beach is hoppin' with new development and sky-high home rentals. Methinks some investors bought single-family homes in sought-after neighborhoods south of West Palm Beach waiting for Wall Street South to bring in all the Wall Street Southers and are now crossing their fingers that they can rent the houses out. Some are, some aren't.

Does the naked puzzle statue come with the house?

The Dirt loves a unique house, and a naked bronze statue of homeowners George and Roxanne Miller bolted to the floor of the Puzzle Palace in Boca Raton is certainly unique. The couple outfitted two homes in the Boca Grove community as temples to their collection.

Alas, they fell in love with an Italian castle, bought it and a vacant hotel, and are off to live under the Tuscan sun, or at least under the Panicale sun. Readers seemed more interested in George and Roxanne than the homes. Sounds like a follow-up story is warranted. What do you say Gannett? Should I start planning a reporting trip to Italy?

Is SoSo the Greenwich Village of Palm Beach County?

The evolution of South Dixie Highway has been in the works for years but the pandemic put it on fast-forward and it still seems to be hopping with developers buying up and fixing up storefronts.

Senior business reporter Alexandra Clough has an update on what's going on South of Southern Boulevard where an aging hardware store is becoming cutting-edge office space à la caterpillar to butterfly. Find out who else is dumping money into Dixie in her in-depth story.

No need for waterfront to fetch leases worth $25,000 a month in West Palm Beach

Look, I own a 90-year-old home. It. Is. Always. Breaking. So when I saw historic homes renting for upwards of $25,000 a month in communities south of West Palm Beach, all I could think was, 'What a headache.'

But wait! These homes have been gutted to the studs and totally fancified inside with appliances and open floor plans to appeal to the best-heeled renters. When an agent crowed he set a record with a $20,000-a-month annual rental, he was soon topped by a $25,000-a-month rental with no water view. And then there's the off-market deals. Oof.

Palm Beach real estate never sleeps, pal

Technically the estate at 1140 S. Ocean Blvd. is in Manalapan, which is even swankier than Palm Beach, if that's even possible, and is on the market for $59 million. Now, that may seem pricey, but that comes with a full renovation to add 5,000 square feet because who could live in only 10,775 square feet?

The home will be finished in a "Chanel" theme. What is a Chanel theme? I have no idea but I Googled it and it said something about tweed, wool and bouclé. Seems warm for South Florida. Maybe it should be a linen theme? It will also include a "champagne room overlooking amazing sunsets." I have never been in a champagne room ... but I don't really go to those kinds of clubs.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com.

