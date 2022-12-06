Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Photos: Terence Crawford, David Avanesyan - Face To Face at Final Presser
WBO Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) went face to face with WBO # 6 contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at a press conference on Thursday before they meet for Crawford’s WBO Welterweight Title on Saturday, December 10 headlining a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. (photos by Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos)
Boxing Scene
Ennis: I'm Ranked Higher Than The Guy Crawford's Fighting; How Didn't My Name Come Up?
Jaron Ennis was puzzled when he heard Terence Crawford state on Instagram Live recently that he would’ve fought Ennis next, but Ennis’ name “never came up.”. Ennis respects Crawford’s accomplishments and the three-division champion’s capabilities as one of the best boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Crawford’s explanation still doesn’t make any sense to the undefeated Philadelphia native whose handlers have had difficulty securing fights against welterweight champions or top contenders.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row
The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
CBS Sports
Jermell Charlo next fight: Undisputed super welterweight champion to defend against Tim Tszyu in January
Jermell Charlo is ready for his first defense as undisputed super welterweight champion. Charlo is set to face Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, setting up the first big fight announced for 2023. The bout will air live on Showtime. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) is the son...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Says Thurman Was Never Serious About Fighting Him: 'We Don't Believe You, Keith'
It’s all a game of bluff with Keith Thurman, according to Terence Crawford. Crawford, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, had some harsh words for his 147-pound confrère in a recent interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. Thurman, a former titlist from Clearwater, Florida,...
Boxing Scene
Tank's Trainer: They Still Don’t Wanna Give Him His Props; We’re Putting Everybody On Notice
Calvin Ford feels Gervonta Davis doesn’t get anywhere near the type of respect the fighter he has long trained deserves. According to Ford, even detractors should start to think differently about the 28-year-old knockout artist after he embarks on what they expect will be a very successful 2023. Ford and Davis expressed respect toward undefeated Hector Luis Garcia during a press conference Monday in Washington, D.C., but Ford noted that Davis will beat the Dominican southpaw in a way that’ll turn heads.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Cyborg-Holloway, Khegai-Baez, Nelson-Ballard - Final Presser
The undercard fighters for the BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, were present for the final press conference. Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event special feature attraction against Gabrielle Holloway (photos by Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos)
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner-Ivan Redkach To Headline Feb. 18 BLK Prime Show In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The bout will headline the second BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event, with the fight announced Saturday afternoon preceding the platform’s official debut later this evening.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Throws Cold Water On Devin Haney Showdown, Wants His Son To Focus On Titles
Bill and Devin Haney have done their absolute best to poke and antagonize both Teofimo Lopez and Teofimo Lopez Sr. Ultimately, the endgame for team Haney is to lure the Lopez’s into a mouthwatering showdown at some point in 2023. Of course, long before the Haney’s began pushing their...
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Won’t Watch Bivol Fights Until Contracts Are Signed
Artur Beterbiev may be an elite prizefighter, but don't ever mistake him for being a hardcore fan of the sport. The WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion from Russia was recently asked if he had an opinion about his countryman, the WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol, and the undisputed 175-pound championship that could be in the works for them at some point in the future, and Beterbiev offered a somewhat surprising answer: apparently he has never really watched Bivol fight before and, what’s more, he has no plan to, at least until they have signed and swapped contracts to face each other.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Boxing Scene
Shannon O'Connell Explains Her Dislike For Ebanie Bridges
Shannon O'Connell says she will make Ebanie Bridges quit when the bitter Aussie rivals clash for the IBF Bantamweight World Title at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The pair have been embroiled in a fierce war of words since their...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Sandor Martin: I'm Great With Southpaws; Seen It With Loma, Magdaleno
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez didn’t think twice about accepting Sandor Martin as Jose Pedraza’s replacement on barely three weeks’ notice. His handlers picked Pedraza over Martin initially for his fight Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, but Lopez was more than willing to face the fighter that upset Mikey Garcia in October 2021 and sent the four-division champion into retirement. It didn’t matter, either, that Spain’s Martin is a southpaw, whereas Pedraza is a right-handed boxer who sometimes switches to a left-handed stance.
Boxing Scene
Jeremiah Milton Discusses Calloway Clash on Crawford-Avanesyan Card
Undefeated power punching heavyweight Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs), of Tulsa, OK, will make his BLK Prime PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) international showdown. Milton will battle Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs), of Warrensville Heights, OH, in a scheduled 6-round bout, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.
