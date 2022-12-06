Artur Beterbiev may be an elite prizefighter, but don't ever mistake him for being a hardcore fan of the sport. The WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion from Russia was recently asked if he had an opinion about his countryman, the WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol, and the undisputed 175-pound championship that could be in the works for them at some point in the future, and Beterbiev offered a somewhat surprising answer: apparently he has never really watched Bivol fight before and, what’s more, he has no plan to, at least until they have signed and swapped contracts to face each other.

1 DAY AGO