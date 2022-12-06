ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Boxing Scene

Photos: Terence Crawford, David Avanesyan - Face To Face at Final Presser

WBO Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) went face to face with WBO # 6 contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at a press conference on Thursday before they meet for Crawford’s WBO Welterweight Title on Saturday, December 10 headlining a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. (photos by Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos)
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Ennis: I'm Ranked Higher Than The Guy Crawford's Fighting; How Didn't My Name Come Up?

Jaron Ennis was puzzled when he heard Terence Crawford state on Instagram Live recently that he would’ve fought Ennis next, but Ennis’ name “never came up.”. Ennis respects Crawford’s accomplishments and the three-division champion’s capabilities as one of the best boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Crawford’s explanation still doesn’t make any sense to the undefeated Philadelphia native whose handlers have had difficulty securing fights against welterweight champions or top contenders.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row

The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
OMAHA, NE
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
worldboxingnews.net

Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Boxing Scene

Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference

Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
Boxing Scene

Tank's Trainer: They Still Don’t Wanna Give Him His Props; We’re Putting Everybody On Notice

Calvin Ford feels Gervonta Davis doesn’t get anywhere near the type of respect the fighter he has long trained deserves. According to Ford, even detractors should start to think differently about the 28-year-old knockout artist after he embarks on what they expect will be a very successful 2023. Ford and Davis expressed respect toward undefeated Hector Luis Garcia during a press conference Monday in Washington, D.C., but Ford noted that Davis will beat the Dominican southpaw in a way that’ll turn heads.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Photos: Cyborg-Holloway, Khegai-Baez, Nelson-Ballard - Final Presser

The undercard fighters for the BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, were present for the final press conference. Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event special feature attraction against Gabrielle Holloway (photos by Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos)
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner-Ivan Redkach To Headline Feb. 18 BLK Prime Show In Atlanta

Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The bout will headline the second BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event, with the fight announced Saturday afternoon preceding the platform’s official debut later this evening.
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Won’t Watch Bivol Fights Until Contracts Are Signed

Artur Beterbiev may be an elite prizefighter, but don't ever mistake him for being a hardcore fan of the sport. The WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion from Russia was recently asked if he had an opinion about his countryman, the WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol, and the undisputed 175-pound championship that could be in the works for them at some point in the future, and Beterbiev offered a somewhat surprising answer: apparently he has never really watched Bivol fight before and, what’s more, he has no plan to, at least until they have signed and swapped contracts to face each other.
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Boxing Scene

Shannon O'Connell Explains Her Dislike For Ebanie Bridges

Shannon O'Connell says she will make Ebanie Bridges quit when the bitter Aussie rivals clash for the IBF Bantamweight World Title at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The pair have been embroiled in a fierce war of words since their...
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez On Sandor Martin: I'm Great With Southpaws; Seen It With Loma, Magdaleno

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez didn’t think twice about accepting Sandor Martin as Jose Pedraza’s replacement on barely three weeks’ notice. His handlers picked Pedraza over Martin initially for his fight Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, but Lopez was more than willing to face the fighter that upset Mikey Garcia in October 2021 and sent the four-division champion into retirement. It didn’t matter, either, that Spain’s Martin is a southpaw, whereas Pedraza is a right-handed boxer who sometimes switches to a left-handed stance.
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Jeremiah Milton Discusses Calloway Clash on Crawford-Avanesyan Card

Undefeated power punching heavyweight Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs), of Tulsa, OK, will make his BLK Prime PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) international showdown. Milton will battle Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs), of Warrensville Heights, OH, in a scheduled 6-round bout, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.
TULSA, OK

