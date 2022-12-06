Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Collette T. Sullivan
Collette T. Sullivan, nee Westenberger, of West Bend died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 97 years. She was born September 10, 1925, to the late Edwin and Anna (nee Niedermeier) Westenberger. On March 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Ann A. Gehring
Mary Ann A. Gehring (nee Schaefer), age 77, of Hartford passed away peacefully December 8, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, after a brave 15 month battle with brain cancer. Mary Ann was born on June 10, 1945, in Hartford to Lucille Schaefer (nee Beine) and Norman Schaefer. She was united...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ralph A. Nelson
Ralph A. Nelson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at Avalon Square at the age of 87. He was born in Prentice, WI on April 16, 1935, the son of Arthur and Sadie (nee Hermanson) Nelson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ralph was married to Janice (nee Larson) for over 60 years. In his active years, he enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. Ralph worked as a police officer for the city of Wauwatosa for 31 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working for Pro-Health Care as a transport driver and volunteering at the Hope Center. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield where he served on the grounds committee and as an usher. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice, and their children, Lynn (Jim) Gomez of Waukesha, Timothy (Kathy) Nelson of Mukwonago and Jill (Paul Snyder) Nelson of Delafield; his grandchildren, Wade (Jaclyn) Nelson and Samuel (Jack Feria) Nelson and great-grandson, Holden Nelson. He is further survived by his sistersin- law Noreen Nelson of Cottage Grove, MN and Jan Nelson of Tomahawk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eileen Heikkinen and brothers James, Harvey, and Robert Nelson.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John ‘Jack’ Martin Janke, 79
John “Jack” Martin Janke, 79, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 18 years, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born November 20, 1943 in Port Washington to Harold and Linda Janke, now deceased. Jack served his...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janine M. Schaefer
July 21, 1961 - Dec. 3, 2022. Janine M. Schaefer (nee Nelson), age 61, of Kewaskum died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born July 21, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Theresa (nee Kraimer) Nelson. After high school she lived in Spirit and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Daniel T. Stemper
March 1, 1955 - Dec. 3, 2022. Daniel T. Stemper went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was in the ICU of Aurora Hospital following a massive heart attack and complications. He was born March 1, 1955, the son of Edward and Phyllis Stemper. Upon graduating Random Lake High School Dan continued farming, it wasn’t a job, it was a way of life for him, and he loved it. After selling the farm in 2006 he continued working on the farm faithfully until his passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eugene Spencer (Gene) Haugse
Eugene Spencer (Gene) Haugse passed away at the age of 101 on December 2, 2022, in Wauwatosa. Gene was born the sixth of seven children to Ivar Nels Haugse and Anna Gavle Haugse in Decorah, Iowa. The son of a father who immigrated from Norway and a mother who was born shortly after her family immigrated from Norway, Gene grew up steeped in Norwegian tradition and was always proud of his heritage.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arthur F. Rude
Arthur F. Rude, AKA Mr. Howdy Howdy, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on December 6, 2022, at the age 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Janet (nee Voss). He was beloved father of Laura Holmes, Linda (Mike) Johannes and John Rude; brother of Bill Rude, Robert (Maxine) Rude and Sister Helen Rude. He was known as Papa by his grandkids Joshua (Abby) Delaney, Corey (Katelyn) Holmes, Shauna (Melany) Holmes, Joshua (Cassidy) Wennesheimer, Anna (Craig) Snowden, Thea Wennesheimer, Jennifer Leitzke-Rude; great grandkids Charlie, Dominic, Drayk, Kaleb, Xander, Jocelyn, Karleen and Linkin. He is further survived by brother-in-law Gordon Voss and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Alan Holmes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gerald A. ‘Jerry’ Groth
Gerald A. “Jerry” Groth of West Bend, formerly of Jackson, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home at Cedar Bay West at the age of 87 years. He was born on April 10, 1935, to the late John and Adela (nee Kannenberg) Groth. In 1957, he...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joseph P. Moroni
Joseph found peace surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 71. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne of 19 years; his children Matthew (Rose) Moroni, Andrew Moroni, Ben (Meredith) Groenevelt and Katie (Mark) Dahl; his grandchildren Anna, Joe, Frank, Lexi, Whitney, Heidi, Lauren and Amanda; and his siblings Harry (Barrie), Kitty Ryan, (the late Thomas), Frank (Catherine), Judy Martin Veatch (Les), Molly, and Nancy Bangiola (Paul).
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 fires Thursday in Oconomowoc, no injuries
OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening. Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney. Upon...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip
HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wauwatosa CP Holiday Train Stop
It time for holiday cheer as you see the CP Holiday Train stop in the Village of Wauwatosa at the Harwood Avenue crossing. This will be the only Milwaukee stop for the train this year. Don’t miss your chance to see this one-of-a-kind experience. After a 2-year hiatus, the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago Plan Commission to consider popup vendor venue
MUKWONAGO — The Plan Commission will discuss a proposed popup vendor venue during its meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Mukwonago Municipal Building, Board Room, 440 River Crest Court. The development would be called The Block. The property consists of two adjoining properties at the northeast intersection...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Western Lakes Fire District lieutenant blasts leadership
DOUSMAN — A Western Lakes Fire District lieutenant blasted department management in a meeting last week, with the chief responding by saying management is listening and will do what is needed to help the department thrive. SOUND OFF. What do YOU think?. We want to hear from you. Responders...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorow gave man accused in Illinois stabbings two days to report to jail
WAUKESHA - An Oak Creek man who had been convicted in a domestic violence case and given two days to report to the Waukesha County Jail by Judge Jennifer Dorow is accused of using that time to travel to Illinois where he allegedly attacked his in-laws last week. Michael Liu,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location
MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
