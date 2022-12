Your relatives or friends are heading to South Florida for the holidays. What are you going to do?

Take them to the must-see and must-do sites, of course. (Or maybe, just point the way.)

Where will that be?

South Beach? The Everglades? The Keys? Calle Ocho? Downtown Miami? Wynwood? Sawgrass Mills?

Let us know what Miami trip you have planned for your visitors. Click your favorite in the poll below.