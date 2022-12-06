Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Emil John Blazovich (April 10, 1932 – December 5, 2022)
Emil John Blazovich, 90, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on April 10, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Milan Blazevich and Mildred Painovich. Mr....
sweetwaternow.com
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County Has Limited Driver Education Programs (Part 1)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Even though both Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) have driver education programs, RSHS’s program is provided with limited participation. Driver education programs are facing critical challenges that result in some of the programs across Wyoming going into extinction, leaving teenage drivers to hopefully learn the rules of the road from their parents, or on their own.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10384, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: RS Municipal Court. Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10384, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Careless Driving with Accident. Status:...
sweetwaternow.com
Kick Off 2023 At The 8th Annual Kari’s Access Award Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser
There’s no better way to ring in the new year than supporting a worthy cause!. THE 8TH ANNUAL KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH!. Tickets are on sale now at the following locations:. Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Green River Chamber of Commerce. Sweetwater County...
sweetwaternow.com
Local Nurses Honored by State Organization
ROCK SPRINGS — Four nurses from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were honored during the Wyoming Nursing Association’s recent Nursing Summit and Convention “Guardians of Nursing: Protecting Patients, Protecting Ourselves.”. The 2022 WNA Nursing Award winners were announced during the September event in Casper. The WNA also...
sweetwaternow.com
Campaign Finance Reports Show Some Candidates Spent Big Bucks
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a month since the General Election took place and the campaign finance reports and amendments have been filed for all Sweetwater County candidates. We took at look at campaign finance reports from some of the bigger races to see what kinds of contributions...
sweetwaternow.com
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Medical Staff Elects New Officers
ROCK SPRINGS — The medical staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has elected new officers for the coming year. During a recent meeting, the medical staff elected to retain General Surgeon Brianne Crofts, MD, as president, and Hospitalist Alicia Gray, MD, as vice president. Anesthesiologist Steven Croft, MD, will serve as secretary/treasurer.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Board to Review Weapons Policies
ROCK SPRINGS — Safety protocols concerning weapons on the hospital grounds was a main topic of discussion this week during the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting. The Board discussed policies that would prohibit employees, visitors, and patients from bringing weapons into the hospital. The hospital’s current workplace violence...
