Season of giving: Where, how to help families in need this month

With the holiday season nearly here, churches, schools, retailers and others are reaching out to the community in a variety of ways to offer a helping hand with food, clothing and other necessities.

In Greater Lansing, there are more than 20 locations where people can offer support.

"Somebody out there is in need of something that you have: The shirt on your back or something in your closet that you don't use," said Mike Karl, who owns the Fretail Store at the Lansing Mall.

He said it's heartwarming to see more programs offered to support families during the holidays. He started the Fretail store in 2021 to help anyone who stops by, no questions asked .

Where can I find giving programs, how do I sign up?

Karl said people can buy gifts for adults or children place under a Christmas tree at the Fretail Store. The Fretail Store's tree is located nearest to the Men's Wearhouse entrance of mall, 5330 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Donations will be collected until Dec. 12. Items will then be on display in the store for people to claim. Karl is limiting families to three toys per day.

"We give just like every other day because pretty much every day is Christmas in our store anyway," he said.

In addition, people are welcome purchase as many items as they wish to donate. He received one donation of 70 Black Panther action figures, and others have offered slow cookers or air fryers.

Karl said he sees both sides of giving, with some families buying items to donate and others then choosing those items. He recalled seeing a child donate a purchased toy, and another child select that same item as a gift.

"That child was able to see that child's day made in real-time," he said.

The Village Lansing has a giving tree in its office, 3525 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite G, that helps students through a Lansing School District employee's Operation Santa program. Founder Erica Lynn said this is the nonprofit's 10th year supporting the program.

Lynn said people can sign up on the nonprofit's website, thevillagelansing.org , to purchase gifts for 12 students.

Children can ask for whatever they wish, and Lynn said the nonprofit is collecting funds to purchase items for unfulfilled wishes. The nonprofit wants to fulfill lists by Dec. 10.

"We want to get every single thing on the list, that's our biggest thing," Lynn said. "Operation Santa is unique because they (kids) get to ask for specifically what they want."

Christmas wishes through the program may list three items children said they need, and three they want. She's seen requests in past years for sleeping bags, winter weather attire, family basketball hoops and other items.

In Grand Ledge, the Grand Ledge Shopping Tour is in its 35th year providing local elementary students outfits and toys, Vice President Dave Sands said.

Adult volunteers pick up kids, along with Grand Ledge teachers and St. Michael Catholic Church clergy, and shop at area stores for new clothes. Once they're done, Sands said, everyone goes back to St. Michael where local restaurants feed families and Santa Claus delivers toys to the students.

Other programs offering aid include Grand Ledge elementary schools and Flour Child Bakery , which are accepting donations.

At Ken's Coat Closet, 501 S. Clinton Road in Grand Ledge, you can donate new or slightly used outwear. Instructions are on the committee's website, GLShopTour.com, for monetary donations.

All donations must be delivered by Dec. 13 so the group can deliver items to nearly 120 kids this year Dec. 14 at a private event, Sands said.

"It's a dynamic situation that doesn't always stay the same and, at one point, we did 140 kids and we had to limit it because of the church's capacity," Sands said.

Other ways to give in Greater Lansing

The Fledge , 1300 Eureka St., and Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery , 301 S. Washington Square, teamed up to collect holiday gifts until Dec. 17 at their Lansing locations for children in need

The Portland Community Fund Association's Christmas giving program is running until Dec. 13, collecting both food and gifts for families in need. Donation sites are located throughout Portland

Jackson-based Facebook group, Everybody Needs a Santa , is accepting requests and donations on a rolling basis to support children in Mid-Michigan.

The popularity of holiday wish and family adoption programs shows people are still living paycheck to paycheck well after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Lynn said. It's a problem that requires multiple solutions.

"We're in a moment where we have a lot of different issues," she said. "But we have to understand that all of those issues are intertwined and if we won't solve one of them if we don't solve all of them."

Looking for more ways to give? Check out this map to find out where to supply food, monetary and physical donations.

