ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Season of giving: Where, how to help families in need this month

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQruI_0jYzLeOE00

With the holiday season nearly here, churches, schools, retailers and others are reaching out to the community in a variety of ways to offer a helping hand with food, clothing and other necessities.

In Greater Lansing, there are more than 20 locations where people can offer support.

"Somebody out there is in need of something that you have: The shirt on your back or something in your closet that you don't use," said Mike Karl, who owns the Fretail Store at the Lansing Mall.

He said it's heartwarming to see more programs offered to support families during the holidays. He started the Fretail store in 2021 to help anyone who stops by, no questions asked .

Where can I find giving programs, how do I sign up?

Karl said people can buy gifts for adults or children place under a Christmas tree at the Fretail Store. The Fretail Store's tree is located nearest to the Men's Wearhouse entrance of mall, 5330 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Donations will be collected until Dec. 12. Items will then be on display in the store for people to claim. Karl is limiting families to three toys per day.

"We give just like every other day because pretty much every day is Christmas in our store anyway," he said.

In addition, people are welcome purchase as many items as they wish to donate. He received one donation of 70 Black Panther action figures, and others have offered slow cookers or air fryers.

Karl said he sees both sides of giving, with some families buying items to donate and others then choosing those items. He recalled seeing a child donate a purchased toy, and another child select that same item as a gift.

"That child was able to see that child's day made in real-time," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcust_0jYzLeOE00

The Village Lansing has a giving tree in its office, 3525 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite G, that helps students through a Lansing School District employee's Operation Santa program. Founder Erica Lynn said this is the nonprofit's 10th year supporting the program.

Lynn said people can sign up on the nonprofit's website, thevillagelansing.org , to purchase gifts for 12 students.

Children can ask for whatever they wish, and Lynn said the nonprofit is collecting funds to purchase items for unfulfilled wishes. The nonprofit wants to fulfill lists by Dec. 10.

"We want to get every single thing on the list, that's our biggest thing," Lynn said. "Operation Santa is unique because they (kids) get to ask for specifically what they want."

Christmas wishes through the program may list three items children said they need, and three they want. She's seen requests in past years for sleeping bags, winter weather attire, family basketball hoops and other items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gCKP_0jYzLeOE00

In Grand Ledge, the Grand Ledge Shopping Tour is in its 35th year providing local elementary students outfits and toys, Vice President Dave Sands said.

Adult volunteers pick up kids, along with Grand Ledge teachers and St. Michael Catholic Church clergy, and shop at area stores for new clothes. Once they're done, Sands said, everyone goes back to St. Michael where local restaurants feed families and Santa Claus delivers toys to the students.

Other programs offering aid include Grand Ledge elementary schools and Flour Child Bakery , which are accepting donations.

At Ken's Coat Closet, 501 S. Clinton Road in Grand Ledge, you can donate new or slightly used outwear. Instructions are on the committee's website, GLShopTour.com, for monetary donations.

All donations must be delivered by Dec. 13 so the group can deliver items to nearly 120 kids this year Dec. 14 at a private event, Sands said.

"It's a dynamic situation that doesn't always stay the same and, at one point, we did 140 kids and we had to limit it because of the church's capacity," Sands said.

Other ways to give in Greater Lansing

The popularity of holiday wish and family adoption programs shows people are still living paycheck to paycheck well after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Lynn said. It's a problem that requires multiple solutions.

"We're in a moment where we have a lot of different issues," she said. "But we have to understand that all of those issues are intertwined and if we won't solve one of them if we don't solve all of them."

Looking for more ways to give? Check out this map to find out where to supply food, monetary and physical donations.

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for six months !

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Season of giving: Where, how to help families in need this month

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

5 hidden gems for Christmas shopping in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI – With Christmas cheer in the air, highlighted by decorations and lights, downtown Jackson itself is a hidden gem for holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, a relative or an office party, there are plenty shops downtown to make holiday shopping easier. Here are five great places to find the perfect gift in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground. This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society needs secret Santas for adoptable pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for secret Santas for its adoptable animal friends. The cost is $25. For each secret Santa experience, a pet will get a stocking full of toys and treats to take home when they are adopted during December. The Human...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Remembering Rizza Benton & Sydney Eckhoff, pillars of Lansing's LGBTQ community

Lansing is saying goodbye to two pillars of its LGBTQ community. 33-year-old Rizza Benton died on Nov. 19 and 31-year-old Sydney Eckhoff died on Nov. 24. In early 2021 Rizza Benton and Sydney Eckhoff founded Roots Hair Lounge – a small salon with a lofty vision: to reach beyond the roots of hair, and into the nurturing and healing of one’s core self. Rizza was the salon’s hairstylist while Sydney was the salon’s official photographer and Rizza’s right hand.
LANSING, MI
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!

Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Win a $50 gift card to City Limits!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to City Limits!. They gave us the clue to the fifth day of giveaways. CLUE #5: What do you...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy