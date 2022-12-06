Read full article on original website
Pilot was below minimum altitude long before crash into Maryland power lines, NTSB reports
BALTIMORE -- The pilot who crashed into powerlines in Gaithersburg last week was below minimum altitude long before the collision, according to a newly released preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark on Nov. 27, causing a widespread power outage in the area. The pilot and passenger were trapped in the suspended plane for seven hours before finally being safely rescued. They were identified as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana."We removed the lady...
thechurchillobserver.com
Plane crash causes power outages and a day off of school
On the last day of Thanksgiving break, MCPS students were physically and mentally preparing to return to school until it was unexpectedly closed on Nov. 28. Nobody would have ever guessed that a plane crashing into power lines would result in a day off this year. On Sunday afternoon, a...
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
A hug from a FedEx driver helps calm a man in crisis who later died in Fairfax County police custody
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome. Douglass Kennedo was driving his...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
One dead in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
NBC Washington
Maryland Firefighter Among 2 Killed in Pennsylvania Blaze, Body Found Outside: Officials
A Maryland firefighter was among two first responders killed Wednesday while battling a house fire in Pennsylvania where a body was found, police and the Frederick County Firefighter's Union said. The slain firefighters were identified as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and...
NBC Washington
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
Major power outage in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police alerted residents of a major power outage at the Greenway Shopping Center and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. Pepco said that the outage was caused by overhead equipment. 299 customers who were impacted had service restored as of 8 p.m., but 73 remained without power. Officials said that […]
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
echo-pilot.com
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Crash with injury shuts down section of Beltway near Woodrow Wilson Bridge
The local lanes of I-95 southbound were shut down near Alexandria after a crash involving an injury around 11:30 a.m. Video of the scene shows traffic backing up as it’s diverted to exit 177/US-1. The thru lanes are still open. At least one person is reported to have been...
WTOP
Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick
An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two males got into an argument. That escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
Here's What We Know About Two Fatal I-95 Crashes Reported In Maryland Two Hours Apart
New details have emerged in Harford County as Maryland State Police troopers continue to investigate a pair of separate fatal crashes on I-95 involving utility trucks that killed two people back-to-back on Wednesday morning.Police investigators have identified Elizabeth New Jersey resident Caprice …
FireRescue1
Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
Highway Worker, Dad Killed By Hit-Run Driver On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 1 a.m., Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, was killed after being struck by a car while checking on the victim…
Bus Overturns, Crashes Off Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Baltimore: Fire Union
First responders were called to a stretch of railroad tracks on Wednesday morning in Baltimore when a bus crashed off an embankment, reportedly creating a hazardous material situation. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 announced that there was a crash involving...
Road-Rage Dispute Along I-95, I-695 Escalates Into Shooting In Baltimore County: MDTA Police
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police have been called in to investigate a shooting that was reported along I-95 in Baltimore County, officials announced. On Monday, Dec. 6, officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a dispute between two drivers along the interstate that led to a shooting. According...
