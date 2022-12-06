Read full article on original website
SD Legislators Get Budget Details
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem released her 2024 budget proposal this week. It calls for spending just over seven billion dollars, with hundreds of millions of dollars in one-time projects. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says they will soon start on the details….. Hunhoff...
Cutting Out China Investments
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council in order to determine if taxpayer dollars are being invested in companies that pose a threat to national security, like those based in China. She challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in 7 days.
Incoming SD Legislators Finding Their Way
Incoming South Dakota legislators got a taste of the process and proceedings this week with the Governors budget speech and orientation. District 17 Representative-elect Chris Kassin of Vermillion says they had a few intense days….. Kassin will serve on the House Appropriations Committee….. Kassin says he has his...
Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
Nebraska Cattlemen Association Talk About Continued Dry Conditions
The hot topic of discussion at this year’s Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association’s annual meeting and convention are the dry conditions. According to Nebraska Cattlemen’s president, Brenda Masek, cattle producers are concerned. She says for some cow-calf operators within the Sandhills of Nebraska, 2023 will be the third consecutive year for the expanding drought.
