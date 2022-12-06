Shane “Mitt” Donis Megonigle, 52, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of West Bend, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 with his loving wife at his side. Shane was born on September 8, 1970, to the late Donis and Barbara (nee Ferencevich) Megonigle in Rhinelander. Shane proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm. His great loves in life were traveling with his wife, Etta, spending time with his family, mentoring, golfing, laughing, and of course, “snack time.” Shane was an incredibly generous person who always rooted for the underdog. His family knows him as “the giver.” Those Shane leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Etta Marie (nee Morris- Noble) Megonigle; his stepfather, Ed Kotlewski; his sons, Ryan Megonigle, Craig and Ethan Morris-Noble; his daughter, Cassie (Andy) Tappa; his two grandchildren, Lane and Lara Tappa; his sisters, LeAnn Megonigle, Dawn (Jim) Hill, Cindy (Jeff) Metz, Terri Megonigle, and Shannon Megonigle; his nieces and nephews Eric (Lauren) Vogt, Beth (Chris) Tupper, Brandon (Sam) Peters, Korey Peters, Ciarah Metz, Avah Metz, Tyler Megonigle, Reginal Jennings Jr., and Christopher “CJ” Jennings; other relatives and friends.

