Jackson, MS

Man accused of killing Jackson State student found dead in campus parking lot denied bond

 4 days ago
The man accused of killing a Jackon State student was denied bond on Monday.

Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, has been charged with the shooting death of Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. Brown’s body was discovered inside a Dodge Charger parked in a JSU parking lot on Friday, Dec. 2.

Smith was appointed a public defender during the court hearing in the Hinds County courtroom and had a preliminary hearing ser for Dec. 15.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 1

G. S.
4d ago

what I am waiting on is why did you kill the young man.??? my prayers go out to the family and friends of this young man. may the lord give you peace and comfort for the days ahead.

Reply
2
