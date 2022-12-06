ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Construction all but complete at new Kenwood Park tennis complex

By Kendrick Calfee, Salina Journal
 4 days ago
After nine months of construction, the new tennis courts at Kenwood Park are all but complete, with just a few punch list items and final approval from the city to go.

The new facility includes 12 state-of-the-art tennis courts with lighting, new parking space and a clubhouse with restrooms and other amenities.

Liz Bothwell, Executive Director of Salina Tennis Alliance Inc., said the organization is already planning clinics, tournaments and other events to be held at the facility this spring. People can view events as they are planned and get involved at the new facility by visiting salinatennis.org.

Since winter is approaching, Bothwell said the organization will take down and store nine of the 12 nets to help extend the life of nets and posts, but three of the courts will still have nets for those brave enough to play in the cold.

“It’s very exciting. It’s going to be a good asset for community to have here in Salina,” Bothwell said. “These are very high-quality courts, and we can’t wait to have them filled up in the spring.”

Project history and scope

Back in 2018, the city had a Parks and Recreation Master Plan created. One of the concepts in the master plan was using the area of the closed city pool and rodeo grounds for a tennis center. Director of Salina Parks and Recreation Jeff Hammond said this is where the idea was born.

After some legwork to further the idea from a concept into a proposal, the Salina City Commission unanimously passed a resolution in March 2021 to partner with Unified School District 305 and Salina Tennis Alliance for the $2.6 million project.

Construction began in March this year with an original completion timeline for August. Hutton Construction ran into some small supply chain issues but didn’t have any significant problems in that regard, Bothwell said.

By partnering with USD 305, the city is hoping the new facility will attract Kansas State High School Activities Association events. Salina South and Salina Central will host tournaments at the facility, and Kansas Wesleyan University has expressed interest in hosting events there.

“It’s nice because as a nonprofit our goal isn’t to make money, but to provide a service to the community,” Bothwell said in an October interview with the Salina Journal. “Hopefully through this facility we will be able to take down barriers that have traditionally come with people getting involved in the sport.”

Tennis as a pastime in Salina

Salina has additional tennis courts in Oakdale Park, Sunset Park and Jerry Ivey Park. After the Kenwood Park courts are complete, the courts at Oakdale and Sunset will be replaced. The city has still not decided what they'll be replaced with.

Ownership and operation of the courts at Jerry Ivey have been transferred to USD 305, which plans to renovate and add four more courts at that location. Those courts will be for school use, but also open to the public.

Salina Tennis Alliance will provide recreational opportunities for the community through their new facility at Kenwood in the spring.

There will be youth and adult programs including clinics at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of play.

Youth programs will be offered for those aged 5-17 years old, and adult programs will be for those 18 and older. From mixers and private play, to lessons, the Salina Tennis Alliance is aiming to provide opportunities for people at all levels of play to get involved, Bothwell said.

A grand opening will be held sometime in the spring for the new complex; the date is still to be determined.

