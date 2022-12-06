ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

In song and dance, 'Black Nativity' celebrates birth of Jesus through a Black lens

By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Two things touched Terynn Erby-Walker's heart about performing in "Black Nativity" last year.

One was enacting the story and meaning of Christ's nativity. "That Jesus is there, that he was there all the time, and you don't have to worry," Erby-Walker said. "This show really reiterates a message that I need to hear, and I think a lot of people need to hear in times like these."

The other balm? Performing in an intergenerational show with a motto of being "unapologetically Black," she said. "We all just bonded with each other over something that we could share."

"Black Nativity," staged by Black Arts MKE and directed by Dimonte Henning, returns for its seventh year Dec. 8-11 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Langston Hughes' gospel play, which premiered in 1961, connects the Christmas miracle with daily life today. Foregrounded in seasonal music, it's flexible enough to be staged in many different ways.

It's also a show where nearly any performer can take the lead in a given moment, including teenage cast members like Erby-Walker, a senior at Milwaukee's Golda Meir School.

In recent years, Milwaukee audiences have seen her onstage in shows performed by First Stage, Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Repertory Theater, including "Hairspray" and "West Side Story." Earlier this year, she finished second in the Milwaukee regional finals of the True Colors’ Next Narrative Monologue Competition and participated in the national finals in New York.

Erby-Walker knows the hurt of being called "not Black enough." So she has found performing in "Black Nativity" liberating, experiencing the diversity of her fellow cast members. Millennial Black people have their own jokes; her fellow Gen Z performers have "little TikTok dances" the older folks don't get, she noted with humor.

"We share that with them so we can all laugh about it," she said. "We can all embrace ourselves and each other."

That diversity shows up onstage, too. Costume stylists Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara curated outfits that represent everything from casual streetwear to Afrocentric looks.

Unlike some productions where she has to pick apart the psyche of a character, Erby-Walker describes "Black Nativity" as more raw, in a positive sense. "There's no price to God's mercy, there's no hidden meaning behind that," she said. "For your character, just be and believe what you're saying."

Referring to the production's director Henning, Erby-Walker said, "DiMonte says all the time, 'Don't worry about getting it right. Worry about getting it true.' And that I could put that on a T-shirt, honestly."

Changes for this year's "Black Nativity" include the addition of spoken word performer Cedric Dale Hoard, some new arrangements by music director Antoine Reynolds and new choreography by Christopher Gilbert.

If you go

Black Arts MKE performs "Black Nativity" Dec. 8-11 at Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit marcuscenter.org or call (414) 273-7206.

