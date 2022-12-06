ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley’s ex-husband Parker Stevenson posts tribute after her death

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Kirstie Alley’s ex-husband Parker Stevenson is mourning the late actress after her death at age 71 .

The “Hardy Boys” alum penned a letter to the Emmy winner via Instagram Monday, alongside a throwback photo.

“Dear Kirstie,” he wrote, “I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have.”

The “Baywatch” alum, 70, concluded, “You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

Parker Stevenson shared a touching tribute to his late ex-wife, Kirstie Alley.

The former couple tied the knot in 1983, six years after Alley finalized her divorce from first husband Bob Alley.

She and Stevenson welcomed son William “True,” 30, and daughter Lillie, 28, before calling it quits in 1997.

The exes’ children broke the news of Alley’s death in a lengthy social media statement on Monday.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” William and Lillie wrote. “She was surrounded by her closest friends and family and fought with great strength.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the siblings continued.

“I am so grateful for our years together,” the actor wrote via Instagram.
Many celebrities have posted tributes to the “Masked Singer” alum, including her “Look Who’s Talking” co-star John Travolta.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor and fellow Scientologist, 68, gushed. “I love you Kirstie.”

Alley died at age 71 after a “recently discovered” cancer diagnosis.
The “Grease” star noted that he and the Golden Globe winner will “see each other again.”

Alley’s fellow “Cheers” alums also shared their sorrow in statements to Deadline .

The late actress is survived by son William “True” and daughter Lillie.
“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” Kelsey Grammer wrote.

Ted Danson, for his part, remembered her “heart of gold” and “all the times she made [him] laugh.”

Alley was a famed actress, earning 76 credits during her career.

