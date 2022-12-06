ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Search continues for missing Pierce Township man, who has autism

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews continued looking Saturday morning for a local man who disappeared. Tommy Mills, who has autism, vanished on Tuesday. Friday, family and friends hoped to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Instead, they are holding on to hope that he will be found safe.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT
Green Township Branch Library holds grand reopening

MACK, Ohio (WKRC) - The Green Township Branch Library reopened Saturday after a nearly four-month closure. An official ribbon-cutting was held, followed by special activities for the whole family. People can stop by to see all the improvements, including an expanded children's play area, more computers, and an updated community...
OHIO STATE
Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to benefit flood victims

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear is set to host a toy drive for Eastern Kentucky. This comes after many families continue to rebuild after the floods devastated the area. “For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

