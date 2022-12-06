Read full article on original website
Search continues for missing Pierce Township man, who has autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews continued looking Saturday morning for a local man who disappeared. Tommy Mills, who has autism, vanished on Tuesday. Friday, family and friends hoped to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Instead, they are holding on to hope that he will be found safe.
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
Local mother fears the worst after human remains found near missing son's car
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Remains were found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday. Authorities believe they are of a Fairfield Township man who has been missing for more than two years. Michael McKenney’s car was found in Hueston Woods shortly after a missing person’s report was filed, but numerous searches have come up empty.
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
Green Township Branch Library holds grand reopening
MACK, Ohio (WKRC) - The Green Township Branch Library reopened Saturday after a nearly four-month closure. An official ribbon-cutting was held, followed by special activities for the whole family. People can stop by to see all the improvements, including an expanded children's play area, more computers, and an updated community...
Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to benefit flood victims
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear is set to host a toy drive for Eastern Kentucky. This comes after many families continue to rebuild after the floods devastated the area. “For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by...
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
ATF ups reward for information about gunman who fired into assistant prosecutor's home
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The ATF is increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who fired shots into the home of an assistant prosecutor. The shots were fired into the prosecutor's home in Green Township just before midnight on November 17. Investigators...
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
Multimillion dollar sale to lead to mixed-use project in West Chester
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - More than seven acres of land at Interstate 75 and Liberty Way in West Chester Township will be developed into mixed-use retail and office space. Liberty Way Innkeepers, LLC sold The Fields at Liberty Way to MNR Investment, LLC. That was in late June. The...
HB 492: Mental health training for coaches bill stalls in Ohio Senate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another high school athlete has died by suicide. This time it was a northeast Ohio teen, who was a victim of sextortion. He is just the latest athlete to take his own life but there is hope to try and reach some of these players before tragedy happens.
