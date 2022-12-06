Things to know today: Election Day in Georgia ... again; remembering Kirstie Alley; Heisman finalists announced

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: What's so special about Iowa or New Hampshire?
No offense, but what’s so special about Iowa? Or New Hampshire? It made perfect sense when the national Democrats moved last week to reshuffle party primaries to start in South Carolina and make other changes to reflect this diverse party. Iowa and New Hampshire have long held the first...
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Caucus Talk, a Recount Flip, and Grassley On Trump Constitutionality
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: more discussion on the Democratic caucuses, a recount changes a statehouse election outcome, Grassley on Trump and the Constitution, and an Iowa town tries to get the Trump campaign to pony up. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and gun rights advocates celebrated the newest amendment to the Iowa Constitution
The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right. Lawmakers, advocates commemorate gun rights amendment. The amendment enshrines gun rights, provides strict legal protections in the state constitution.
Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
Sioux City Journal
Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sioux City Journal
Thursday, December 8 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Full details on the wintry mix across Iowa Thursday through Friday. Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Sioux City Journal
Full details on the wintry mix across Iowa Thursday through Friday
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Sioux City Journal
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest
Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
