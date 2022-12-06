Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Armed robbery suspect leads police on chase from Elizabeth City to Chesapeake
A Chesapeake man is in custody after leading North Carolina and Virginia authorities on a chase Friday morning following an armed robbery.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
Newport News police officer convicted of manslaughter in fatal 2019 shooting sentenced to six years
A Newport News police sergeant found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal 2019 shooting was sentenced Friday.
Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos
Hampton Police Division investigating commercial burglary of CBD Emporium store, release suspect photos
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
Former Norfolk PD officers involved in excessive force lawsuit after putting man in alleged choke hold
Court documents show that Drew Tyler Lail has filed a $2 million lawsuit against N.M. Caesar and Q. Tomlinson, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, …. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox...
Crash in Norfolk leaves one man dead, another seriously hurt
Police in Norfolk say a single vehicle accident on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. early Saturday morning left one man dead. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
33-year-old man charged with first degree murder for Portsmouth homicide
33-year-old man charged with first degree murder for Portsmouth homicide that occurred in February 2022
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Hampton Ave. and Oak Ave.
Suspect in custody following bank robbery on Kempsville Rd in Norfolk
Police say they are investigating a robbery at a bank in Norfolk Thursday morning.
Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say. The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive. When they got there, officers found...
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
Elizabeth City inmate autopsy reveals cause of death
Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked in Albemarle District Jail, autopsy reveals cause of death
