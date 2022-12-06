Read full article on original website
Butch Vig on hearing Teen Spirit for the first time: “Kurt was like ‘what do you think Butch?’ and I went ‘play it again’“
Nevermind Man Butch Vig has opened up about what it was like hearing Nirvana play Smells Like Teen Spirit for the first time. Appearing on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the producer discussed his experience working with the grunge icons on the seminal album Nevermind and how witnessing drummer Dave Grohl’s talents in person had blown him away initially.
PRS Guitars unveils SE version of David Grissom’s signature DGT model
PRS Guitars has unveiled the new PRS SE DGT model in a new video, which will be available for purchase in January 2023. The Maryland-based guitar manufacturer has confirmed that a cheaper, SE version of one of the companies most popular core models, the DGT (David Grissom Trem), is being launched next month.
Roland announce 50th anniversary limited edition JC-120 amp
Roland has announced a 50th anniversary edition of the JC-120 Jazz Chorus amp, one of its most famous and long standing products. The JC-120 Jazz Chorus has been a staple for the brand for over five decades, and Roland is using this opportunity to celebrate with a limited edition version of the product. The amp is faithful to the original design with two 12-inch speakers, an immersive onboard stereo chorus, and the standard model’s control layout.
John Petrucci explains why he holds his guitar up “high and nerdy” when he performs
Dream Theater’s John Petrucci has an explanation for why he holds his guitar up “high and nerdy” while performing certain songs. In a recent conversation with Ultimate Guitar‘s Justin Beckner, Petrucci shared how he deals with playing particularly tricky parts live, given that “those moments happen like every 16 bars or so”.
Peter Frampton sells catalogue to BMG in deal three years in the making
Peter Frampton has sold his catalogue to BMG in a deal that covers the guitar legend’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighbouring rights. The agreement spans Frampton’s entire musical career from his late 1960s work with The Herd, to 70s hard rock supergroup Humble...
Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus from MXR is coming out in 2023
A Randy Rhoads distortion pedal is set to hit store shelves in 2023, according to an Instagram post from the late guitar great’s sister. Kathy Rhoads broke the news of the pedal on social media yesterday (7 December) where she revealed that MXR had been developing the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus for “quite some time now.”
Introducing… Horsegirl, the trio carving their own path through indie rock
Tipped as some of the best the 2020s has to offer when it comes to the noisy, shoegazey side of indie-rock, Horsegirl are often reviewed as this decade’s answer to 80s and 90s alt-rock. But when we catch up with guitarists Nora Cheng and Penelope Lowenstein it’s clear that they’re not making music just for the Gen-Xer who owns Goo on vinyl: far from it. “There’s something empowering about going to a rock show where everyone on the bill and in the crowd is under, like, 21,” Penelope says. “It feels like: this is music for us, made by us. We grew up all in the same city, making it for each other.”
“This is a one-to-one copy… they stole our power supply”: Thomas Blug accuses Blackstar of plagiarising BluGuitar’s Amp1 for the Amped 1
BluGuitar founder Thomas Blug has accused Blackstar Amps of “stealing” parts of the design for BluGuitars Amp1 in its Amped 1 unit. In a lengthy livestream on YouTube, Blug compared the BluGuitar Amp1 to the Blackstar Amped 1. As well as noting the similar names, he noted that he preferred the sound of his own company’s product. While he conceded that tone preference was subjective, Blug was much more critical when it came to comparing the two products’ internals.
Watch a new video for The Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere
A new colourful video for The Beatles’ 1966 hit, Here There and Everwhere has been released. The whimsical tune has been accompanied by a similarly whimsical video, as you can follow the Fab Four from the studio to the stage, as a vision of a woman floats across the screen.
Wolfgang Van Halen on the legacy of EVH: “He never half-assed anything”
Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen, has spoken about the legacy of the EVH guitar and amp brand, and how involved his father was before his passing. Speaking in the latest edition of Guitar World, Wolfgang, alongside his business partner Matt Bruck, explained how Eddie Van Halen did a lot more than just “slap his name on a product and call it a day”.
