Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model
The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Behind the Band Name: A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls may have one of the most poetic band names in new wave music history. After forming in Liverpool in 1979, the English pop band saw success around the world. Their hits include “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song,” “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)” and “The More You Live, the More You Love.” The band also won a Grammy Award in 1983 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “D.N.A.”
Watch a new video for The Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere
A new colourful video for The Beatles’ 1966 hit, Here There and Everwhere has been released. The whimsical tune has been accompanied by a similarly whimsical video, as you can follow the Fab Four from the studio to the stage, as a vision of a woman floats across the screen.
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Shania Twain Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With PCA’s Appearance: PHOTOS
When you’re an official, all-everything kind of icon, what should you wear on the red carpet? If you’re Shania Twain, you go vintage and throw it back to your signature look. That would be faux leopard. Remember back in the late 1990s, when Twain was one of the...
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Iggy Pop salutes the late Taylor Hawkins: "He had a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do"
Iggy Pop pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who played drums om two tracks on the Godfather of Punk's upcoming Every Loser album
The Moment Jimmy Page Realized He Had to Quit Being a Session Guitarist and Form a Band
There’s a chance we wouldn’t have heard of Jimmy Page if he hadn’t quit being a session musician after learning how to read music.
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Steve Martin, Martin Short Trade Insults In Lively 'Tonight Show' Interview
This week's "Saturday Night Live" co-hosts let the jokes fly and mocked host Jimmy Fallon.
Will Ferrell Brings More Cowbell to Son’s Rock and Roll Show
Will Ferrell is one of the biggest comedians in the industry. The former Saturday Night Live cast member’s most famous skit on the variety show where he made his name might be the one where he plays the cowbell incessantly, parodying Blue Oyster Cult’s hit song, “Don’t Fear The Reaper.”
Miley Cyrus Looks Stunning in Gucci Corset and Leather Skirt
The singer-actress showed off her chic outfit on Instagram.
The Monkees’ Davy Jones Predicted He’d Never Get in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Davy Jones said he'd never get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. One of the group's managers discussed why they should be inducted into the hall.
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
